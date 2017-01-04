Trolley numbers at Limerick hospital return to record heights

THE number of patients being treated on trolleys at University Hospital Limerick has hit record heights once again, with the figure standing at 66 this Wednesday.

UHL broke the national record for overcrowding on November 8, 2016, when there were also 66 patients treated on A&E trolleys and on additional trolleys or beds in wards in the Dooradoyle facility.

According to figures released by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation this Wednesday, there are again 66 patients being treated on trolleys at UHL.

The hospital was frequently the worst hospital in the country for overcrowding in 2016, with more than 8,000 patients stuck on trolleys for treatment. This was close to 2,000 people more than the second busiest hospital at Beaumont.

The previous record-holder of the most overcrowded A&E was Our Lady of Lourdes, Drogheda, with 58 patients in October 2011.

In a statement issued to the media on Tuesday, a spokesperson for UL Hospitals Group said that it was "exceptionally busy" festive period and noted that the ED in UHL was one of the busiest in the country with over 60,000 attendances annually.

"Traditionally, average attendances at the ED have been approximately 150 over a 24-hour period from Mon – Fri and 120 per 24 hours at weekends. On three consecutive weekdays last week (27th, 28th and 29th Dec), the daily attendance figures ranged between 180 and 211 patients and this pattern has continued into this week, this can unfortunately cause delays to ambulances arriving at UHL. This evening (Tuesday) there are 17 adults waiting in ED for a hospital bed."