Limerick city homeless centre evacuated after midnight fire 

EMERGENCY services tackled a potentially serious fire at a homeless centre for women in Limerick city in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Limerick Fire Service was alerted to a fire at Thomond House, Thomondgate, at 12.20am. Around 25 residents and staff were forced to leave the building as a result of the blaze, it is understood.

Four Fire Service units were dispatched to the scene and on arrival a bedroom was found to be on fire. The fire was quickly extinguished by firefighters wearing a breathing apparatus.

It is understood that the centre was badly smoke-logged and the Fire Service spent approximately one hour clearing the centre with specialist fans.

No injuries were reported during the incident.