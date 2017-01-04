Limerick city homeless centre evacuated after midnight fire
UP TO 25 STAFF AND RESIDENTS FORCED TO LEAVE BUILDING
The fire service tackled a blaze at Thomond House, pictured below
EMERGENCY services tackled a potentially serious fire at a homeless centre for women in Limerick city in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Limerick Fire Service was alerted to a fire at Thomond House, Thomondgate, at 12.20am. Around 25 residents and staff were forced to leave the building as a result of the blaze, it is understood.
Four Fire Service units were dispatched to the scene and on arrival a bedroom was found to be on fire. The fire was quickly extinguished by firefighters wearing a breathing apparatus.
It is understood that the centre was badly smoke-logged and the Fire Service spent approximately one hour clearing the centre with specialist fans.
No injuries were reported during the incident.
