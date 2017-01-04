Limerick city homeless centre evacuated after midnight fire

EMERGENCY services tackled a potentially serious fire at a homeless centre for women in Limerick city in the early hours of Wednesday morning. 

Limerick Fire Service was alerted to a fire at Thomond House, Thomondgate, at 12.20am. Around 25 residents and staff were forced to leave the building as a result of the blaze, it is understood. 

Four Fire Service units were dispatched to the scene and on arrival a bedroom was found to be on fire. The fire was quickly extinguished by firefighters wearing a breathing apparatus. 

It is understood that the centre was badly smoke-logged and the Fire Service spent approximately one hour clearing the centre with specialist fans. 

No injuries were reported during the incident. 