Man dies after flight diverted to Shannon Airport

A MAN has died following an emergency landing at Shannon Airport, on Monday afternoon.

The passenger was on-board a Kuwait Airways flight, travelling from Kuwait to New York’s JFK Airport, when it was forced to divert to Shannon Airport for a medical emergency, at around 2pm.

According to reports, the man was travelling under medical supervision. Emergency services attended the scene when the plan landed, but it is understood that he had been pronounced dead.

His body was removed to University Hospital Limerick for a post-mortem examination.

It was the fifth emergency landing at Shannon Airport over the past 10 days. On December 30, emergency services were deployed at Shannon Airport after a passenger on board a transatlantic jet became unwell.

British Airways flight BA-206 was travelling from Miami to London when the crew declared a medical emergency at around 5am.

The aircraft landed around an hour later and the passenger was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick for treatment.

Of the five incidents, four related to medical emergencies while one was to allow passengers to use the toilet facilities, as the on-board toilets were out of order.