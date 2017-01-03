Man charged with sex assaults in Limerick sent forward for trial

A MAN charged with three sexual assaults of a woman dating back over 10 years has been sent forward for trial.

Acting on behalf of the Director of Public Prosecutions, State solicitor Aidan Judge said the book of evidence was served on the accused in Kilmallock Court.

He cannot be named for legal reasons.

The defendant, who is aged in his thirties, faces three sexual assault charges at a location in County Limerick that allegedly occurred between 2002 and 2004.

Mr Judge applied for the accused to be returned for trial at the next sittings of Limerick Circuit Court.

Judge Marian O’Leary gave the alibi warning to the defendant and told him the Director of Public Prosecutions had consented to trial on indictment.

The judge reiterated bail conditions of signing on three times a week at Bruff garda station and to have no contact with the alleged injured party, or any civilian witnesses contained in the book of evidence.

Judge O’Leary told the media present not to report on any names of the parties involved.

The accused’s solicitor, Tracey O’Brien applied for legal aid for a barrister and senior counsel which the judge granted.

“I am remanding you [the defendant] on bail to the next sittings of Limerick Circuit Court,” said Judge O’Leary.