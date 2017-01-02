Celia Holman Lee reflects on an "absolutely brilliant" 2016

SOMETIMES there are great highs in the fashion and modelling business and I have been fortunate enough to be part of those great moments in Ireland for almost five decades now!

Some are a little more memorable than others, I’m thinking in particular over the past year of the 2016 Rose of Tralee Fashion Show and indeed the festival itself!

For the models, myself, Cecile and Asta, having the opportunity to walk down a catwalk with more than 2,000 people clapping and cheering is a rare experience not to be forgotten.

Ploughing Championships

ANOTHER great high was the National Ploughing Championships which we have been a part of for as far back as I can remember. If you haven't been there,you have to go.

It is truly a fantastic Irish experience which I’m proud to play some part in.

Can you imagine for a model agency what it is like to perform to 600 people, three times a day, showing fashions from around the country - it is an incredible experience for young models in the agency and they all love to go back every year, as do I!

O'Hara Fashion show

A WONDERFUL and unique experience for us was the Maureen O’Hara Fashion and Memorabilia show which was held in the Flying Boat Museum in Foynes last November.

The atmosphere in the museum was electric as the models descended the stairway onto a massive stage showcasing the clothes which were being projected onto screens showing Maureen wearing the fabulous creations from all of her movies.

She was one of Hollywood’s greatest movie stars and the fact that in a village called Foynes something like this could happen was amazing and the woman responsible for all of this was, of course, Margaret O’Shaughnessy.

Another great one for us in 2016 was Riverfest in Limerick city where all the fashion stores got together for Fashion Friday in Arthur's Quay.

There was also Inspire, a three-day event at the Crescent Shopping Centre, where management brought celebrities in sports, fashion and beauty to the city for a fantastic three days of style, fashion and wellbeing.

On behalf of yours truly and the agency, I wish you all a very Happy and Healthy New Year!

Celia