County Limerick footpath is a 'dire hazard'

A COUNTY Limerick footpath which sees pedestrians being diverted onto the N69 at its dead end is “extremely dangerous” and needs urgent completion.

That’s according to councillors at the last meeting of the municipal district of Adare Rathkeale.

The path in Kildimo is “98 percent complete”, according to Cllr Emmett O’Brien, “except for a portion of ground which is approximately 20 metres long”.

The path has not been completed on this stretch on account of it running adjacent to a private landowner’s property.

“The landowner for that 20 metres did not come into an agreement with Limerick City and County Council,” said the councillor, who added that the Council should purchase the small patch in order to urgently complete the path.

The footpath runs from Kildimo village to Dromore Inn, also known as the Beer Garden, on the N69.

In its unfinished state, use of the verge is still a danger to pedestrians, with cars often mounting the path. In addition, the footpath comes to an abrupt end before reaching any destination, which forces the pedestrians to walk out onto the N69 to complete their journey.

“Once that’s completed it will be an absolutely fantastic facility, but as it stands at the moment it’s 98 percent complete and while there was great joy that the path was commencing, when it finished, people were quite frustrated,” said Cllr O’Brien.

“People have to go out onto the N69. It is a dire hazard,” he added.

Cllr Kevin Sheahan agreed, saying that “it’s potentially more dangerous” than before work began on the project.