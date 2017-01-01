1 - Which successful candidate topped the poll in the Limerick city constituency in February’s general election?

2 - Cllr Kieran O’Hanlon was elected mayor of Limerick City and County Council in July, who did he succeed?

3 - Sir Terry Wogan died in January of this year, where in Limerick did he grow up?

4 - Paul O’Connell’s autobiography was published in November, what is it called?

5 - A televised Leaders Debate took place at UCH ahead of February’s general election, who was the moderator?

6 - There was shock across the country following the sudden death of Munster Head Coach, Anthony Foley in October. How many times did Axel play for his country?

7 - Prof Don Barry’s tenure as president of UL will end next May. Who has been appointed to succeed him?

8 - Who took up the role as CEO of the Shannon Airport Group during 2016?

9 - In which county Limerick town did an “apparition of the virgin Mary” appear earlier this month?

10 - What is the name of the company established by brothers Patrick and John Collision which has a market value of $8.2bn?

11 - Who won the 2016 Limerick Senior Football championship?





12 - Which former Munster player is behind the recently re-opened White House bar?

13 - Who is the current president of Limerick Institute of Technology?

14 - Ard Scoil Rís won the Harty Cup in February, who did they beat in the final?

15 - Double-decker buses returned to city services in Limerick in March. When were they taken out of service by Bus Eireann?

16 - A new R&D centre is expected to open at Wyeth, Askeaton in 2017. What multinational food giant owns the plant?

17 - Which County village was the overall winner of this year’s Limerick Going for Gold competition?

18 - During which storm did several parts of Limerick city experience flooding in early February?

19 - Plans by JP McManus to develop the ‘Augusta of Europe’ were approved in January. Where is the development located?

20 - Student Emily Duffy from Knockaderry made the headlines in March after an invention she created went global. What is her sleeping bag for the homeless called?

21 - Scottish soccer player, Jordan Moore created controversy in June over comments he made in a Scottish newspaper about Limerick city and Bruff. Which club in Scotland did he previously play for?

22 - At which high profile race meeting did Limerick woman Eva Hayes Morrissey win the Most Stylish Lady prize in June?

23 - Who is the current Miss Limerick?

24 - Which Limerick athlete won gold and bronze medals in the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio?

25 - Maria Byrne was elected to Seanad Eireann in June. Who replaced her on Limerick City and County Council?

26 - Which former businessman is heading up the Limerick 2030 special purpose vehicle?

27 - Which Limerick actress / model is to appear on the front page of Vogue in January?

28 - Limerick has not been represented in the televised stages of the Rose of Tralee since 2007. Who was this year’s Limerick Rose?

29 - Which UK-based retailer opened its first home and garden superstore in Limerick in August?

30 - The Markets Field hosted the 2016 EA Sports cup final. Which team did Limerick FC play in the final?

31 - Which pop star double-act featured in this year’s Limerick city St Patrick Day parade?

32 - Which current Limerick hurler is chairman of the Gaelic Players Association (GPA) ?

33 - Which former Limerick FC manager was appointed (and sacked) as England manager during 2016?

34 - Limerick was unsuccessful in its bid to be selected as European Capital of Culture in 2020. Which city was selected?

35 - Name the Limerick family which featured in the first series of Gogglebox Ireland on TV3?

36 - President Michael D Higgins lead tributes to Ailish Sheehan who died following a fall in Poland in September. Which rowing club was she a member of?

37 - Who was the UL student who finished fourth in the 400 metres hurdles in the Rio Olympic games?

38 - Limerick FC lost just one league game during the 2016 season, which team did they lose to?

39 - Hundreds of delegates attended the Diocesan Synod in April. Where did it take place?

40 - Which German football team did Paul O’Connell correctly guess during his appearance the BBC quiz show – A Question of Sport?

41 - Name the former Limerick hotelier who has taken over the Woodstock Hotel in Ennis?

42 - Which fairytale character is Emma O’Driscoll playing this this year’s pantomime at the Lime Tree theatre?

43 - Munster defeated the Maori All Blacks at Thomond Park in November. Who scored Munster’s first try?

44 - Name the Limerick actor who plays Garda Paudge Brennan in TV3’s Red Rock?

45 - In which County Limerick village did the Sisters of Mercy have a presence for 151 years prior to the closure of its convent in June?

46 - For which party did former Senator, James Heffernan contest this year’s General Election?

47 - Who was the keynote speaker at this year’s Limerick Chamber business awards?

48 - Which low-fares airline has announced it is to commence transatlantic flights from Shannon airport during 2017?

49 - Which two teams played a friendly soccer match at Thomond Park in August as part of the International Champions Cup?

50 - Which Limerick band reunited in June for their first live performance together in more more than four years?

THE PRIZE: A TWO NIGHT STAY AT THE ORMONDE HOTEL, KILKENNY

Sister property to Limerick’s chic Absolute Hotel, The Kilkenny Ormonde is the Marble City’s premier four-star city centre hotel. The lucky winner of this year’s Limerick Leader quiz will win a two night stay in this luxurious city centre property. The Ormonde is located right next to landmarks such as Kilkenny Castle, St. Canice’s Cathedral and Medieval Rothe House and is just a few steps away from the finest boutiques, theatres, bars and restaurants. Best of luck!

Email your answers to competitions@limerickleader.ie or post them to New Year Quiz, limerick leader, 54 O'Connell Street Limerick by Friday January 13.