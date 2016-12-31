Limerick prepares to welcome in 2017 in style

THE sound of the bells at St Mary’s Cathedral will fill the air as Limerick welcomes 2017 in style.

For more than 100 years, people have gathered outside the Protestant cathedral to celebrate the start of a new year in the city – and that tradition shows no sign of abating, according to Kieron Brislane, one of the bellringers.

People are asked to gather around the cathedral to hear the spectacular sounds from around 11.15pm.

And as the clocks strike into 2017, the heaviest bell will ring 12 times, with the bells then ringing for around 15 to 20 minutes thereafter.

St Mary’s Pipe Band will also be on hand to provide a rousing version of the traditional New Year’s song Auld Lang Syne.

A number of other events will take place around the city, as Limerick bids 2016 farewell.

Teds nightclub will return to its glory days with a VIP night at O’Connell Street.

Well-known folk group Hermitage Green will play Dolan’s Pub, while the same venue will also play host to the O’Malley’s annual New Year’s Eve party.

‘A Winters Tale’ style New Years Eve Ball will take place to mark the dying embers of the year at the Radisson Blu Hotel, in aid of the Redemptorists Food Appeal.

Meanwhile, the Savoy Hotel will play host to a fundraising ball in aid of the Irish Heart Foundation.

Vintners Assocation representative Cllr Jerry O’Dea is expecting a busy New Year’s Eve.

“A big night is expected. Certainly around the city and suburbs, there has been a large influx of people home for the holidays. People are enjoying themselves,” he said.