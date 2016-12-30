Property worth €62k stolen from house in County Limerick

PROPERTY worth more than €60,000 was stolen by three men who broke into a house near Rathkeale, a court has heard.

A man’s Rolex watch, worth €27,000, was among the items taken from the house a 5 Crossroads, Croagh during a burglary on June 25, 2012.

A woman’s Rolex watch, worth €6,000, was also taken along with a number of gold and diamond rings.

Two designer handbags – a Louis Vuitton and a Coco Chanel – were also taken along with number of household items, including a television, items of Waterford Crystal and candlesticks.

After Denis Aherne, aged 41, of Lemonfield House, Lemonfield, Crecora and Patrick Cawley, aged 25, of White Cross Gardens, Moyross have pleaded guilty to burglary charges relating to the incident.

During a sentencing hearing, Garda Denis McCarthy said the culprits entered the property, which was unoccupied, after they broke a glass panel in a back door.

It is the State case that Mr Aherne drove the getaway car while Cawley and another man entered the house and removed the property.

”This was a planned operation, this particular house was targeted during the course of a mission,” said Mr O’Sullivan.

Mr Aherne, who has no previous convictions, made certain admissions when he attended at Askeaton garda station a number of days later while Cawley denied any involvement when arrested in October 2012.

Garda McCarthy told John O’Sullivan that Cawley, who has more than 50 previous convictions, made “comprehensive admissions” when re-arrested in January, 2014 after DNA evidence linking him to the burglary was put to him.

Limerick Circuit Court was told both men dispute the value of the property taken and that they deny taking any jewellery.

Brian McInerney BL, representing Cawley, said his client who has problems with drink and drugs while Mark Nicholas SC, said his client has psychiatric difficulties

Mr McInerney said his client, who has two young children, is a promising amateur boxer who is aiming for All Ireland success.

Mr Nicholas said Mr Aherne, who drove his own car on the night, is a vulnerable person who would find life in prison “particularly harsh”.

“He felt compelled, he was under a bit of pressure. It was out of character,” he said.

Adjourning the matter to April 5, next, Judge Tom O’Donnell noted the occupants of the house remain at a loss as their insurance company refused to pay out.