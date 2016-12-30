Local Limerick GAA greats to be honoured

JUST before the new year, east Limerick GAA men who have soldiered for years will be honoured.

The Old Time Gaels of East Limerick host their annual awards ceremony this Friday, December 30 in the Millennium Centre in Caherconlish.

It was started in 2003 to acknowledge the contributions of gaels in the division who have given lifelong, voluntary and dedicated service to the GAA in various capacities over the years.

Many of these worked quietly in the background in areas like administration, fundraising, field maintenance, refereeing and endless other important chores. Others have excelled on the field of play and brought honours to their clubs, division and county.

Former councillor Eddie Wade, who founded the awards night, says it is a special occasion not just for the recipients of the framed certificates but for their children and grandchildren.

Long after we are all gone to our God, people say nice things about us but Mr Wade felt it was important to pay tribute to those who have made a difference while they are still alive.

“We as an organisation owe a deep debt of gratitude to these men and their families, and most of all for giving us the inspiration to continue and go from strength to strength in the intervening years,” said Cllr Wade.

The organising committee wish to thank St Ailbe’s Credit Union for their sponsorship, long-time supporters of the awards night and without their support it would be difficult to promote such an occasion.

“We are very grateful for their assistance. It proves very valuable to our non- profit event,” they said.

See next week’s Limerick Leader for full list of this year’s recipients.