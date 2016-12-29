Woman airlifted to hospital following serious collision on Limerick to Cork road

Diversions in place on N20

Áine Fitzgerald

Reporter:

Áine Fitzgerald

Email:

aine.fitzgerald@limerickleader.ie

Serious collision on Limerick to Cork road

Gardai have attended the scene of the crash on the Limerick to Cork road

A WOMAN has been airlifted to hospital following a serious collision on the main Limerick to Cork road.

The two car collision occured at approximately 11 o’clock this morning, 1km from Buttevant on the Charleville side of the N20.

The stretch of road is closed and diversions are in place.

For updates, stay with limerickleader.ie or follow the Limerick Leader on our social media platforms - Twitter, Instagram & Facebook.