Woman airlifted to hospital following serious collision on Limerick to Cork road

A WOMAN has been airlifted to hospital following a serious collision on the main Limerick to Cork road.

CORK: N20 Cork/Limerick Rd is closed approx.1km from Buttevant on the Charleville side due to a serious crash. https://t.co/qvBPcgxUj8 — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) December 29, 2016

It is reported that three people were injured in the crash, and that one of them was a heavily pregnant woman. It is not yet clear whether this is the woman who has been airlifted to hospital.

The two car collision occured at approximately 11 o’clock this morning, 1km from Buttevant on the Charleville side of the N20.

The stretch of road is closed and diversions are in place.

