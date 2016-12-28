Man rescued from river Shannon in Limerick city

A MAN has been hospitalised after he was rescued from the river Shannon this afternoon.

Emergency services were deployed at around 2pm after he man, whose aged in his fifties, was seen entering the water at Bishop’s Quay.

Gardai, ambulance personnel and four units of Limerick City Fire and Rescue service were dispatched to the scene.

The Fireswift rescue boat was also launched and the man was located a short time later in shallow waters.

He was removed swiftwater rescue technicians and taken to University Hospital Limerick by ambulance where it’s understood his condition is stable.