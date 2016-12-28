New 'Slow Zones' rolled out in Limerick estates

MOTORISTS are being reminded that new 30kph speed zones are being introduced in estates across Limerick from today.

Under new guidelines introduced in March, 2015 housing estate areas where there is a high level of vulnerable road users, their needs are deemed to take precedence over those of motorists and are now being designated as Slow Zones.

“Slow Zones are been developed to reduce the speed limit to 30kph and to change driver behaviour. The ultimate goal is to lower the incidence and severity of crashes and to enhance quality of life in residential areas,” said a spokesperson for Limerick City and County Council.

New regulatory signs have been erected at entry points to housing estates where the new speed limit is being implemented.

Housing estates where Slow Zones have been introduced

Limerick City East Electoral Area

• Elm Park, Castletroy

• Glenside, Singland

• River Glen, Georgian Village, Meadowlands, Willowgrove, Butterfield Crescent and Derrynane

• Milford Grange, Castletroy

• Riverbank, Annacotty

Limerick City West Electoral Area

• Ballinacurra Gardens and Oakview Drive

• Glencairn and Ballycummin Village

• Kilteragh, Dooradoyle

• Lisheen Park and Marian Park in Patrickswell

• Log na gCapall and Greenpark Close

Limerick City North Electoral Area

• Caherdavin Lawns

• Irish Estates

• Woodview Park

• Moyross and Ballynanty

• St Marys Park, Assumpta Park, Verdant Place, Island Road and Island View Terrace

Municipal District of Adare-Rathkeale

• St Mary's Park, Rathkeale

• Plunkett Road, Askeaton

• Park View, Shanagolden

• Deerpark, Adare

• Kylefea, Croom

Municipal District of Cappamore-Kilmallock

• Glenfield and Radharc na Coille, Kilmallock

• Sycamore Drive, Bruff

• Galtee View and Glenview Drive, Hospital

• Ceol na hAbhann, Caherconlish

• Ros Fearna and The Meadows, Murroe

Municipal District of Newcastle West

• Wingfield Orchard, Newcastle West

• Ferndale, Newcastle West

• Hillside Drive, Athea

• Collins Park, Abbeyfeale

• Marian Place, Glin

Limerick City and County Council says it intends to introduce additional 30km/h speed limits and ‘Slow Zones in more housing estates throughout the city and county during 2017.