Deaths in Limerick - December 27, 2016

The death has occurred of Michael O’Connor, of Lisadale, Knockaderry, Newcastle West, peacefully at UHL on 26th December. Survived by wife Breda (nee Nash) special son Liam, daughter Imelda, son in law Declan, grandchildren, brother Joe, family relatives and friends.

Reposing at Riedy's Funeral Home, Newcastlewest on Tuesday, 27th December, from 6pm with removal at 8pm to Knockaderry Church. Requiem mass Wednesday, 28th December, at 12 noon and burial afterwards in the new cemetery Clouncagh. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Millford Hospice and Daughters of Charity Lisnagry.

The death has occurred of Robert (Bob) Mulrooney, of Gurteen Gardens, Limerick city, peacefully at Limerick University Hospital. Beloved husband of Monica. Dearly loved father of Bobby, Jennifer, Mark, Neil, Karen and Anna. Sadly missed by his sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers Tony and Vincent, sisters Mary and Sheighle, extended family and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Wednesday evening from 4pm to 6pm followed by removal to St Joseph’s Church, O’ Connell Avenue.

The death has occurred of Liam Fitzgerald, of Dublin, formerly of William Street,

Fitzgerald, Liam (Kilbarrack) formerly of William Street, Limerick, on December 25, peacefully in Beaumont Hospital, surrounded by his loving family and reunited for eternity with his beloved wife, the late Elizabeth (Bernie). Loving father of Dominic, William, Brendan, Maria and Brian. Sadly missed by his family, son-in-law Niall, daughters-in-law Helen and Bridgid, partners Pamela and Lorna, grandchildren Lauren, Abbie, Scott, Megan, Tara, Ciara, Emily, Evan, Elsie and Libby, great-grandchild Liam, and his loving sister-in-law Geraldine.

Reposing at his family home in Kilbarrack this Thursday from 5pm to 8pm. Removal Friday morning to St. John the Evangelist Church, Foxfield, Kilbarrack, arriving at 9.50am for Funeral Mass at 10am followed by cremation in Glasnevin Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations to Beaumont Foundation.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30am with Funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery. House strictly private.

The death has occurred of Jim Lane, New Street, Abbeyfeale, on December 25, at his residence, (peacefully), Jim, (publican); deeply regretted by his loving wife Maureen, sons Paddy, Tadhg and Jimmy, daughters Siobhán, Mary and Gráinne, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Tuesday from 5.00pm, followed by removal at 8.00pm to Church of the Assumption Abbeyfeale. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.00am. Funeral afterwards to Reilig Íde Naofa Abbeyfeale. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred of Noel Franklin, of 11 Dernish Avenue, Foynes, suddenly at his residence on December 25. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, sons Joe and Johnny, daughters Breda and Helen, sister Anne, brothers Phonsie, Bobby and Gerard, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and kind neighbours.

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday evening, 27th December, from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving at Foynes Church on Wednesday, 28th December, for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Reilig Mhuire Cemetery, Askeaton.

The death has occurred of Mary (Maisie) Quin (née Mannix), of Limerick city, peacefully at The Lakes Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Michael and dearest mother of Austin, Michael, James, Caroline, Valerie, Sheila and the late Derek. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

The death has occurred of Timothy (Tim) O'Sullivan, of The Green Bar, Kilfinane, peacefully at his Residence on December 24. Beloved Husband of Kathleen, Loving Father of Bryan, Colette (Walsh), Tim and Deirdre (McAuliffe). Deeply Regretted by Sons in Law, Daughters in Law, Adored Grandchildren, Brother, Sisters, Brothers in Law, Sisters in Law, Nephews, Nieces and a Large Extended Family. Reposing at his Residents this Tuesday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass this Wednesday at 11am at St Andrews Church Kilfinane with burial immediately afterwards to local cemetery. Family Flowers only. Donations in Lieu to Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred of Nuala Mulcahy (née Coakley), of Old Cratloe Road, Redgate, Caherdavin, suddenly at University Hospital Limerick. Beloved wife of Tim and dearest mother of Louise, Catheriona & Paul. Deeply regretted by her family, sons-in-law Daire & Damian, grandchildren George & Sadhbh, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, and a wide circle of family and friends.

The death has occurred of May McMahon (née Meehan), of Ballinfonta, Cratloe, peacefully at Home. Beloved wife of John and dearest mother of Breda, Pat and John. Deeply regretted by her family daughters-in-law Audrey and Nano, son-in-law Declan, grandchildren Ronan, Jade, Kayla, Sean, Eddie & Paddy, sisters, brothers, sistersin-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Tuesday December 27 from 5pm. Removal at 7pm to St. John’s Church, Cratloe. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10am. Burial afterwards in Craughaun Cemetery, Cratloe.

The death has occurred of Breeda Marsh (née Ryan) St. Patrick's Road, Singland, Limerick. Wife of the late Jimmy and mother of the late Margaret and Mary. Survived by sons Seamus and Thomas, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brothers John Ryan, Pa Ryan, sisters Annie Mulcahy, Peggy Riordan and Maureen O'Sullivan, daughter in law Majella March, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing Wednesday, 28th December, at Cross's Funeral Home from 4pm with removal at 5pm to St. Brigid's Church. Requiem Mass Thursday at 11am with burial afterwards in Ballysimon Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Brenda Keane (née O’ Brien), of 29 Ashbrook Park, Ennis Road, Limerick, on December 26, peacefully at Carrigoran House Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Gerard. Dearly loved mother of Tommy, James and Majella. Sadly missed by her loving daughter-in-law Catherine, James and Majella’s partners Siobhan and Gordon, grandchildren, sisters Anne and Helen, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Thursday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am followed by private cremation. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland or Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Bridget Gleeson (nee Ryan), formerly Lackamore Post Office, Newport, Tipperary, on December 26, peacefully at her son Jim's residence Shanacloon, Cappamore, Co. Limerick surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Timmy and son Michael. She will be sadly missed by her daughter Elsie (Palmer), son Jim, son in law John, daughter in law Sheila, grandchildren Timothy, Alan, Eamon, Elizabeth and her husband Declan, great grandchildren, Jamie, Robert and Emma, brother in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relations, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace. Reposing at Meehan's funeral home Newport this Tuesday evening 27th December from 5.30 p.m. with removal at 7.30 p.m. to the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer Newport. Requiem Mass on Wednesday 28th at 11.30 a.m and burial afterwards in Rockvale cemetery Newport.