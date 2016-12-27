Limerick Senior Citizens club enjoys a very Merry Christmas!

THERE was a big turnout for the Limerick Senior Citizens Club annual Christmas dinner held in the Best Western Pery’s Hotel in Glentworth Street last week.

Guests from throughout Limerick city and county enjoyed an evening of food, drink, music, dancing and socialising in what was a very convivial atmosphere.

Honorary chairman Peter Quinn of O’Connell Avenue said the annual social represented the end of yet another successful year for the club.

The club meets each Tuesday night at Pery’s Hotel for their weekly social, where they enjoy refreshments, old-time dancing, line dancing and cabaret.

Among the invited guests at the event were Fianna Fail TD Willie O’Dea and local parish priest, Fr Oliver Plunkett.