St Stephen's Day sales kick off in Limerick

THE SHOPPING bonanza in Limerick city has kicked off, with the commencement of the annual St Stephen’s Day sales.

Retail workers were up, bright and early, on Monday morning to open their shop fronts for eager consumers who will take full advantage of the price cuts and sales this week.

Brown Thomas, Debenhams and a number of city retailers have opened their doors for the St Stephen’s Day sales.

Liam Dwan, general manager of Brown Thomas, said that it has been a “very exciting” morning for his staff.

“We are very happy with the start, as we have some fantastic value, with some sales at 60% off,” he told the Leader on Monday morning.

He said that Brown Thomas will be benefiting from those attending the St Stephen’s Day Races and those attending the highly-anticipated, sold-out Munster-Leinster clash at Thomond Park.

“There’s such great atmosphere about,” he enthused.

Other retailers with big sales include EZ Living, Soundstore and Finucane’s Electrical, Ballysimon Road.