Family of tragic girl cared for in Limerick

THE FAMILY of the 10-year-old girl, who died after a flight was diverted to Shannon Airport, are being cared for at a Limerick city hotel, it is understood.

The child, who was a Canadian citizen, was traveling with her three sisters on board an Air Canada flight AC-868, from Toronto to Heathrow, when the tragedy occurred.

According to news reports, the plane was just 90 minutes from landing when the crew on board found the 10-year-old “unresponsive”.

An ambulance and advanced paramedic unit from Ennis were sent to the airport, following its diversion. Two units of the Shannon Fire Service were also requested to provide additional personnel to assist. The airport’s emergency first responders were also waiting at the terminal for the aircraft when it landed at 7.40pm.

National Ambulance Service paramedics quickly boarded the aircraft and began efforts to resuscitate the gravely ill child.

Despite best efforts made by the paramedics in the aircraft, the child was pronounced dead at the scene, and was then removed to University Hospital Limerick for a post-mortem examination.

According to the Irish Independent, the three sisters have been cared for at a Limerick city hotel.