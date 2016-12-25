Baby Luke is first born in Limerick this Christmas

AS EVERY family across the nation digs into their festive turkey and ham, a lucky couple from Kilrush are celebrating in a unique way, after giving birth to a baby boy in the early hours of Christmas morning.

At 1.10am, baby Luke Joseph Darcy was the first to be born on Christmas Day in 2016, to proud mum and dad, Amanda Barrington and Joseph Darcy, of Cree, Kilrush, Co Clare, weighing 8lbs 7oz.

Baby Luke shares the same birthday as a number eminent figures, such as Casablanca star, Humphrey Bogart, Cranberries guitarist Noel Hogan, Pope Pius VI, and Jesus Christ.