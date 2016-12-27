Limerick kids to have free access to art and coding lessons

EVERY child in county Limerick will have access to free tuition in music, drama, art and coding, as part of the ‘Creative Ireland initiative, according to Limerick TD Tom Neville.

Creative Ireland is the Government’s Legacy Programme for Ireland 2016, the year of commemorations, and aims to boost culture and creativity.

A key part of the initiative is a five-year Creative Children plan, which it is hoped will enable every child to access free tuition in music, drama, art and computer coding.

“The idea is to ensure that children can participate in the arts from an early age, and it will drive cultural engagement here in Limerick and all across the country,” said Deputy Neville.

“It is an ambitious plan, and would make Ireland the first country in the world to guarantee access for every child to tuition and participation in art, music, drama and coding. This will be hugely beneficial in terms of giving them a well-rounded and creative education allowing them to express themselves and discover their talents,” he added.

With many jobs in the digital age relying on skills in coding, other countries have started to experiment with the introduction of the subject in school.

“The inclusion of coding at early years level is a fantastic idea. Minister for Education Richard Burton also wants to introduce coding as a Leaving Cert subject, will help to equip them for the 21st Century and the modern workplace,” said Mr Neville.

In addition to the Creative Children plan, Creative Ireland lays out ambitious plans to develop Ireland’s cultural and creative capacity.

“For example, we are going to make Ireland a global hub for film and TV production, something that county Limerick could seek to benefit from as we have a lot to offer here in terms of interesting and scenic locations.

“In an important measure to support Irish artists and creatives, the Departments of Arts and Social Protection will also devise a pilot scheme to assist self-employed artists who have applied for Jobseekers Allowance,” added Mr Neville.