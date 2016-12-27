Youth threatened to stab staff at Limerick detention centre

A TEENAGER who smashed windows and threatened staff at Coovagh House has successfully appealed the severity of the sentence imposed on him.

The 17-year-old, who can’t be named for legal reasons, received sentences totalling nine months’ imprisonment after he pleaded guilty several charges relating to a number of offences.

State solicitor Michael Murray said he was opposing the appeal as he did not believe it was lenient.

The youth, he said, was being detained at Coovagh House at the time on foot of a High Court order.

Limerick Circuit Court was told the teenager, who is originally from Dublin caused thousands of euro worth of damage and on two separate occasions threatened to stab staff with shards of broken glass.

A solicitor representing Tusla said the defendant, who has absconded on five occasions is a drug user and refused to engage with the Child and Family Agency.

David McHugh BL, said his client who is originally from Dublin had acted out as he did not wish to be detained in Limerick

“The crux (of the disagreement) was that he did not believe a suitable situation had been achieved which he was comfortable with,” he said.

While commenting that the sentence imposed in the children’s court seemed lengthy, Judge O’Donnell said the context was very important.

He agreed to reduce the overall sentence from nine months’ detention to six months’