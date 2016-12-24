Saint Vincent de Paul distributes 2,500 food hampers in Limerick

IN the region of 2,500 food hampers have been distributed in Limerick this Christmas by charitable organisation St Vincent de Paul.

Large crowds gathered at St John’s Pavilion on William Street in the city on Thursday afternoon to collect Christmas food hampers which were being distributed by the voluntary organisation.

“Around 1,500 were distributed from the pavilion,” said a spokesperson for St Vincent de Paul.

“There is a bit of an increase but the hampers are given out every year through the SVP networks and the Redemptorists. We are assisting more of the county conferences,” she added.

People from across the city and county collected the parcels from 2pm on Thursday after they were given a voucher from the charity.

The hampers which are understood to be worth in the region of €50 contain a number of items including ham and non-perishable foods.

Earlier in the day on Thursday, members of the Defence Forces from Sarsfield Barracks and local gardai helped transport the food parcels from a depot on the Dock Road to St John’s Pavilion on Upper William Street.

A spokesperson confirmed that the Defence Forces supplied one truck and some soldiers to help move the hampers.