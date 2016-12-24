Minister praises JP McManus as scholarship scheme marks 20th anniversary

THE Minister for Education and Skills has praised businessman JP McManus for his continuing support of students from his alma mater CBS Sexton Street.

Minister Richard Bruton was speaking at Limerick Racecouse where eight students were presented with JP McManus Scholarship Awards.

The eight - Jordan Madden, Junior Obinna Echeruwer, Daniel O’Riordan, Keith Quinn, Mohammed Thabir, Trevor Daly, Shane Hartigan and Zakariye - completed their Leaving Certificate examinations in June.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the scholarship scheme and almost 500 people attended last week’s celebration dinner.

“I’ve always said that education is the key to our ambition as a nation because it is the key to developing the talent that will fire our enterprise, that will fire science but is also a key to breaking cycles of disadvantage and I think JP (McManus) over the years has committed hard cash to make sure people get a chance in education and it can transform people’s lives,” said Mr Bruton.

Each of the scholarship recipients will receive €6,750 a year through the scholarship scheme for the duration of their third ­level studies.

Since awards were established in 1996, 161 students from CBS Sexton Street have received scholarships at a total cost of almost €2.95m.