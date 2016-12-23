Visiting restrictions remain in place at University Hospital Limerick

Visiting restrictions remain in place at University Hospital with following an outbreak of seasonal influenza.

As of 11am this Friday, there were nine confirmed cases n the hospital.

The UL Hospitals Group has appealed to members of the public to respect the current restrictions on visiting at UHL.

Visiting is restricted to one person per patient during visiting hours only (2pm-4pm and 6pm-9pm).

In recent days the hospital had advised visiting was limited to the critically unwell and to parents of sick children only.

However, the restrictions have been amended in response to feedback from patients and families and in consultation with the infection prevention and control team.

“It remains imperative that people with flu symptoms and those feeling unwell in general stay away from the hospital at this time. Likewise, the under-16s are advised not to visit the hospital,” said a spokesperson for the UL Hospitals group who added there are no cases of Avian Flu at UHL contrary to some reports earlier today.