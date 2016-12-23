Limerick sporting stars receive early Christmas presents - two bouncing baby boys!

TWO of Limerick’s most well-known sporting stars have received an early Christmas present - two bouncing baby boys.

Limerick camogie star Claire Mulcahy and her husband Sean Cronin were blessed with a set of twins this Christmas week.

Leinster and Ireland rugby star Sean tweeted a photo of the newborns draped over each shoulder in his wife’s hospital room on Thursday evening.

“Welcome the latest additions to the Cronin household. Mom @ClaireMulcahy11 and boys are doing great...father is shook,” tweeted the former Shannon and Munster player.

Sean and Claire exchanged wedding vows at St Joseph’s Church in Castleconnell in June of last year.

Claire is well-known in GAA circles - her dad Ger, hurled with Limerick and mum, Vera, played for the senior camogie team. Both her sisters Niamh and Judith are well-known camogie stars.

Claire’s grandfather and granduncle are Limerick GAA legends - John and Mick Mackey. Claire, Niamh and Judith were part of Joe Quaid’s team to win the All-Ireland intermediate camogie final in Croke Park in September 2014.

Sean popped the question on holiday in New York. The couple had been together for ten years having met when they were both secondary school students.

Claire looked stunning in her wedding day in an ivory and lace wedding dress, while Sean sported a midnight blue coloured suit. Rugby stars in attendance included Paul O’Connell, Johnny Sexton, Rob and Dave Kearney and Jamie Heaslip.

The wedding reception with up to 300 guests took place in Dromoland Castle.