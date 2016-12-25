Happy Christmas from all at the Limerick Leader

What a weird, wonderful and changing world we live in. For a journalist working in Limerick, this area is as close to media heaven as you will get.

The Limerick Leader, through its print and rolling online coverage, has more readers today than at any time in its 127-year history.

And thank you the public for making our online offering, www.limerickleader.ie, by far the number one news site in Limerick.

We know from our statistics that we have a huge audience abroad. Many, sadly, are Limerick people who have been forced to travel to foreign shores to get employment.

Hopefully, with many green shoots starting to sprout in the local economy, these people will be able to return home in the near future.

We try to be first with the news online in Limerick, and usually are, but never at the expense of accuracy. Our dedicated team of journalists in news and sport, here on the ground in Limerick, proudly serve the local community.

The top stories online this year included the 'apparition of the Virgin Mary' on the wall of a house in Kilmallock; the sad deaths of sporting heroes Anthony Foley and JT McNamara and of course our General Election coverage in February which included a live blog.

Happy Christmas to all our readers and advertisers.

Thank you for supporting the Limerick Leader, your local paper since 1889.