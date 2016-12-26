Locals in seventh heaven with as Knocklong / Glenbrohane parish journal returns

TWENTY two years after the last edition was produced, the community of Knocklong and Glenbrohane has launched the seventh edition of its parish journal.

Locals gathered in Glenbrohane Hall for the launch of the publication.

The first parish journal was published in 1983 and the editorial committee at that time were: Fr George Bourke, Sean Burke, Bridie Moore, Mary Murphy, John Tobin, Gerard McCarthy, Thomas Quinlan, Mike Tobin, Elizabeth McGrath, Gwen Pearson, Catherine Gubbins, Tom Fitzpatrick, Nora Fitzgerald, Thady Ryan, John Carroll, Margaret Moore and Stephanie Hennessy. These names were the backbone in the publication of the next five journals that came out over the next 11 years up until 1994.

In 2012 Knocklong took part in a community planning process and one action which came from the community meetings was to revive the parish journal. After a slow start the committee had their first meeting on March 20, 2014. So after a gap of over 20 years the editorial team of Mary Harty, Morgan Murphy, Pauline Walsh, Noirin Cummins, Frances Heavey and Geraldine Murphy set to work gathering articles and pictures to produce the seventh edition of the parish journal.

The editorial team would like to thank all the writers, those who supplied information and photographs or helped in any way, the printers, the advertisers and patrons, the local businesses where you can get the journal for €10.

Journals also available from Mary Harty, Knocklong on 0879776047 and Morgan Murphy, Glenbrohane on 0876489237.

Email Address: theparishjournal@gmail.com. Facebook: Knocklong/Glenbrohane Journal