Festive fun for all at Limerick races

FOUR action-packed days of racing and family fun are guaranteed at the Limerick Christmas Racing Festival which is expected to break the 40,000 attendance mark this year.

The Shannon Airport Christmas Racing Festival at Limerick Racecourse takes place from Monday, December 26 to Thursday December 29.

It is a time when people who come home for the Christmas holidays meet and celebrate.

The four-day festival will kick-off on St Stephen’s Day at 12.25pm, with the card boasting seven National Hunt races each day, and concluding at around 3.50pm daily.

Day two of the festival gets under way at 12pm with another seven national hunt races on the track. Wear a Limerick Sports Jersey on Sporting Limerick Day and you will receive a free €5 betting voucher at reception.

The Sunway Holidays Festive Ladies Day returns to Limerick Racecourse on Wednesday, December 28 as part of the four-day Shannon Airport Christmas Festival. Ladies are invited to register for the event in a private suites on level three while enjoying a festive mulled wine and mince pie reception.

Limerick Racecourse has announced that Sunway Holidays is once again the title sponsor of the Festive Most Stylish Ladies Day.

“We are delighted to be able to give a prize of a four-star, seven-night holiday for two people in Lanzarote to the winner of the Most Stylish Lady Competition. Prize includes flights, return airport transfers, seven nights’ accommodation, 20kg checked-in baggage allowance and the services of a Sunway representative,” said Martin Hayes, marketing and public relations manager of Sunway Holidays.

Amy O'Regan of Limerick Racecourse said: “All ladies are welcome to register for the competition between 12:30pm to 2pm and they will have their image taken by the Ladies Day team and enjoy a complimentary glass of mulled wine.”

Judging the ladies day competition this year are Sharon Kennedy and Jean Sheahan of popular fashion blog Love4Fashion.

Best friends, Sharon and Jean were born and bred in Limerick.

Ladies Day registration is open to all ladies in attendance and tickets are priced at €15 per person.

Visit www.limerickraces.ie for more information information on ladies day.

Meanwhile, a festive family fun day to entertain younger racegoers brings the festival to a close on December 29.

Gates open at 10.30am and the first race takes place at 12.30pm.

The Greenmount Grotto located on level two of the main stand will host a variety of free entertainment including a family magic show at 12.30pm, 1.30pm and 3pm with award-winning magician Leon Anderson.

Children will enjoy holiday face painting, balloon modelling kids tattoos, jewellery and personalise badge making.

Special guests on the day include popular cartoon characters from Paw Patrol Ryder, Chase & Skye, Harry the Horse, Mickey and Minnie and Beauty and the Beast. There will be a kids disco at 1pm, 3pm and 4pm with funny dancing Grinch and all the special guests.

The price of entry for adults is €15, students and seniors €10 and children under 16 years are given free entry when accompanied by an adult.

For more details on this year’s racing festival log onto the website www.limerickraces.ie.