Christmas services in Limerick

Catholic Services

City area

St John’s: Christmas Eve 10am, 4.30pm (children’s Mass), 7pm; Christmas Eve carol service 6.30pm, Christmas Eve confessions 10.30am to 1pm; Christmas Day 8am, 10.30am, 12 noon.

St Joseph’s: Christmas Eve 7pm; Christmas Day 10am, 11.30am.

St Michael’s: Christmas Eve 6pm, Polish midnight mass; Christmas Day 10am.

St Mary’s Athlunkard Street: Christmas Eve 7.30pm; Christmas Day 9.30am, 11am.

St Munchin’s: Christmas Eve 6pm (St Munchin’s), 8pm (St Lelia’s); Christmas Day 10.30am (St Lelia’s), 11.30am (St Munchin’s), 10.15am (St Camillus’ Hospital Chapel).

St Patrick’s Dublin Road: Christmas Eve 7.30pm (St Patrick’s), 6pm (St Brigid’s); Christmas Day 12.30pm (St Patrick’s), 11.30am (St Brigid’s).

St Paul’s Dooradoyle: Christmas Eve 7.30pm; Christmas Day 10am, 11am, 12.15pm.

St Saviour’s Glentworth Street: Christmas Eve 9pm; Christmas Day 1pm.

Our Lady Queen of Peace Roxboro: Christmas Eve 6pm (children’s liturgy); Christmas Day 11am.

Our Lady of Lourdes Ballinacurra: Christmas Eve 6pm; Christmas Day 11am.

Our Lady of the Rosary Ennis Road: Christmas Eve 6pm (children’s mass), 8pm; Christmas Day 10am, 11.30am.

Holy Family Southill: Christmas Eve 7pm; Christmas Day 12pm.

Christ the King Caherdavin: Christmas Eve 10am, 6.30pm, 8.30pm; Christmas Day 10.30am, 12pm.

Corpus Christi Moyross: Christmas Eve 7.30pm; Christmas Day 11am.

Our Lady Help of Christians Milford: Christmas Eve 7pm (children’s pageant Mass), 10pm; Christmas Day 9am, 10.30am, 12pm.

St Nicholas Westbury: Christmas Eve 7pm (St Nicholas), 9pm (candlelight Mass at St Munchin’s College); Christmas Day 10.30am (St Nicholas), 12pm (St Munchin’s College).

Augustinians O’Connell Street: Christmas Eve 8.30am, 10.15am, 5pm (family Mass), 8pm; Christmas Day 9am, 11.15am.

Redemptorists South Circular Road: Christmas Eve midnight Mass, Christmas Eve carol service 11.30pm; Christmas Day 8am, 10am, 12pm. Church open until 9pm on Christmas Day for visits to the crib, a traditional Christmas Day activity in Limerick.

Cratloe: Christmas Eve 6pm (Cratloe, children’s Mass), 9pm (Cratloe), 7.30pm (Sixmilebridge); Christmas Day 11.30am (Cratloe), 10am (Sixmilebridge).

Donaghmore, Knockea, Roxboro: Christmas Eve 7pm (Donaghmore), 8pm (Knockea); Christmas Day 10am (Donaghmore), 11am (Knockea), 12.30pm (Roxboro).

Mungret, Raheen, Crecora: Christmas Eve 7.30pm (Mungret), 8.15pm (Crecora), 6.30pm (Raheen family Mass), 9pm (Raheen); Christmas Day 11am (Raheen), 12.30pm (Raheen), 10am (Crecora), 11.30am (Mungret).

Monaleen: Christmas Eve 4pm, 6pm (children’s Mass), 9pm (family Mass), 11pm (choral Mass); Christmas Day 10am, 11.30am.

St Patrick’s Parteen: Christmas Eve carol service 8.30pm, Christmas Eve Mass 9am; Christmas Day 10.30am.

St John the Baptist Meelick: Christmas Eve 7.30pm; Christmas Day 12pm.

ADARE AREA

Holy Trinity Abbey Church, Adare: Christmas Eve Mass at 10am, Carols at 7.30pm, Christmas Mass at 8pm. Christmas Day Mass at 9.30am & 11.30am

Kildimo/Pallskenry arrangements: Christmas Eve Vigil Masses will be celebrated at 7pm in both churches in the parish. Christmas Day Mass at 10.30am in Pallaskenry and 12 noon in Kildimo

St John the Baptist Church Kilcornan: Christmas Eve Mass in at 6pm and again at 8pm. Mass at 11am on Christmas Day. St Stephen's Day Mass at 9.30am

Foynes/Shanagolden/ Robertstown parishes: Christmas Eve: Foynes 6.30pm, Shanagolden 8pm and Robertstown 9.30pm. Christmas Day: Shanagolden 11am and Robertstown 9.30am

Patrickswell: Christmas Eve at 8pm and Christmas Day at 11.30am

West Limerick

Dromcollogher/ Broadford: Christmas Eve mass will be celebrated in Coolcappa, at 6pm, Ardagh 7pm, Kilcolman 7.30pm, and Carrigkerry 9pm. On Christmas Day mass will be celebrated in Kilcolman at 9.30am, Ardagh 10am, Coolcappa, 11am, and Carrigkerry at 11.30am.

Newcastle West: The Mass times are as follows: Christmas Eve 6.30pm and 8.30pm, Christmas Day 9.15 am, 10.30am and 12 noon.

Killeedy: Christmas Eve Youth Mass (for children) Ashford at 6:30pm. Christmas Eve Mass in Raheenagh is at 8:30pm. On Christmas day Mass in Raheenagh at 10:30am

Castlemahon/Feohanagh: Christmas Eve Mass Feohanagh Church at 7pm and Castlemahon Church at 8.30pm. Christmas Day Feohanagh Church at 11am

Templeglantine: Christmas Eve mass will be at 6pm on Saturday evening and Christmas Day mass will be at 10.30am

Feenagh/Kilmeedy: Christmas Eve Feenagh church at 6 pm and Kilmeedy church at 8pm. Christmas Day Masses in Kilmeedy Church at 10am in Feenagh Church at 11:30am

East Limerick

Murroe/Boher: : The times of the Christmas masses this coming weekend are as follows; Christmas Eve, Boher at 7 pm and in Murroe at 8.30pm. The Christmas Day masses are as normal for a Sunday.

Ballybricken/Bohermore: Masses in the parish will be held as follows: Christmas Eve – Vigil Masses at 8pm in Ballybricken and Bohermore Churches; Christmas Day – 10am in Bohermore and 11am in Ballybricken. Please note: there will be no Eucharistic Adoration in either Ballybricken or Bohermore Churches this week and next week.

Pallasgreen/Templebraden: Masses for Christmas; Christmas Eve 6.30pm in Nicker and 8pm in Templebraden. Christmas Day 10am in Templebraden & 11.30 in Nicker. Blessing of Toys: Children are invited to bring one toy to the 11.30am Mass on this Sunday and have it blessed during the Mass.

South East Limerick

Kilmallock/Ballingaddy: Christmas Eve Vigil Mass will take place in Kilmallock Church at 7.30pm. On Sunday, Christmas Day, Mass will be at 9am and 12 noon as usual. In Ballingaddy, Vigil Mass will be at 6pm on Christmas Eve and at 10.30am on Christmas Day.

Bruree/Rockhill: The Christmas Eve Mass this year will be at 8pm in St Munchin's Church, Rockhill. Mass on Christmas day will be in the Church of the Immaculate Conception at 11.30am.

Knocklong/Glenbrohane: Knocklong mass times are Saturday 6:30pm and Sunday 10:30am Glenbrohana: masses are Saturday 7:30pm and Sunday 9:30am.

Bruff/Grange/Meanus: The ceremonies for Christmas are as follows: Mass in Bruff Church at 6pm on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day at 11am. In Meanus Church - 10.30 am Christmas Day. in Grange Church at 9.30 am Christmas Day. Please note - there will be no Mass in Meanus on Saturday evening.

Hospital/Herbertstown: Mass takes place in St John the Baptist church Christmas Eve at 7.30pm. Christmas Day at 9am and 11am and St Stephen’s Day at 7.30pm. Mass times for Herbertstown: Christmas Eve at 7pm. Christmas Day at 10am.

Croom/Banogue: Croom Confessions Christmas Eve 11.30 am and 1pm. Christmas Day Mass in Croom 5pm (children’s) and 7pm. Christmas Eve Mass in Banogue at 6.30pm and Christmas Day Masss in Banogue at 10am.

Kilfinane: Mass Times for Christmas in St Andrews Church: Christmas Eve : 6pm and 8.30pm. Sunday, Christmas Day 9.30am and 11am.

Church of Ireland services

St Mary’s Cathedral: Christmas Eve 11pm (Choral Eucharist); Christmas Day 11.15am (Choral Eucharist).

St Michael’s Pery Square: Christmas Day Communion and carols 10am.

Abington Church Murroe: Christmas Day Communion and carols 12pm.

Adare, Croom, Kilmallock: Christmas Eve 7pm (Croom); Christmas Day 9.30am (Kilmallock), 10am (Kilpeacon morning prayer), 11.30am (Adare).