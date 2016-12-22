Limerick man admits having 700 rounds of ammunition

A COUNTY Limerick man has pleaded guilty to possession of more than 700 rounds of ammunition.

John Costelloe, aged 59, of Glenashrone, Abbeyfeale entered his guilty plea at the Special Criminal Court this Thursday morning.

The ammunition – which included 450 rounds of .38 special calibre ammunition and 329 rounds of 9mm calibre ammunition was seized at Main Street, Abbeyfeale on February 21 last.

Costello also pleaded guilty to the possession of three rounds of 9mm calibre ammunition at his home address on February 22.

The defedant has been in custody since he first appeared before the non-jury court a number of days later.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, sitting with Judge Martin Nolan and Judge William Hamill, remanded him in continuing custody until January 24, next.