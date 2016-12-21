Section of Great Southern Trail closed near Abbeyfeale after collapse

A DAMAGED culvert on a short section of the Great Southern Trail near Abbeyfeale has collapsed.

As a result, this short section of the trail, located one kilometre east of Abbeyfeale, has been closed until further notice on health and safety grounds.

The area near the culvert has been cordoned off and will remain closed until remedial works are carried out.

It means that anybody wishing to use the trail from Abbeyfeale towards Barnagh and Newcastle West will need to gain entry either at Templeglantine or the Devon Road.

But all other sections of the 40km trail, from Rathkeale to the Kerry border, remain open for walking and cycling.

Next Tuesday, December 27 the Great Southern Trail Group is organising a walk and cycle with Rathkeale as the destination. Walkers should gather at Ardagh Community Centre at 1.30pm for the 5-mile, 8km walk to Rathkeale while cyclists are asked to meet at 1.30pm at the Gaelscoil on Station Road, Newcastle West.

Both groups will congregate at Rathkeale House Hotel where tea/coffee and mince pies will be provided. Afterwards cyclists make the return trip to Newcastle West but walkers will take the bus provided by Coach House Travel back to Ardagh at 4.30pm