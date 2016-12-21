Operation 'High Visibility' rolled out by Limerick gardai

The head of the divisional traffic corps is appealing to all road users, particularly pedestrians, to be extra careful when out and about over the Christmas period.

A special operation is being rolled out across Limerick during which gardai will be call to pubs and hand out high visibility jackets to customers who intend walking home.

“Unfortunately we have seen a considerable increase in the number of road fatalities in Limerick this year. Many of the road fatalities were pedestrians and gardai wish to appeal to all persons walking during hours of darkness to wear high visibility clothing so as to ensure that they can be seen,” said Inspector Paul Reidy.

Given the national increase in incidents of drink-driving, Insp Reidy is also appealing to people not to drive if they have consumed either alcohol or drugs.

He is also appealing to driver to avoid holding mobile phones while driving, to wear their seatbelts and not to speed excessively.