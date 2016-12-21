Limerick man to be sentenced for robbing school children

A YOUNG man who robbed a number of “vulnerable school-going children” during a 20 minute “violent crime spree” is due to be sentenced later today.

Clyde Keogh, aged 21, who has an address at Ballyclough Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston has pleaded guilty to three counts of robbery and one count of attempted robbery relating to incidents which happened on the morning of January 25, last.

During a sentencing in October, Limerick Circuit Court was told all of the offences happened within a “100 metre radius of Athlunkard Boat Club” shortly after 8am.

Garda Stephen Noonan said the victims, who cannot be identified because of their age, were either walking or cycling to school when they were confronted by Keogh who demanded they hand over their mobile phones.

Keogh, who has a large number of previous convictions, was highly intoxicated when arrested and could not be interviewed for several hours as he was declared medically unfit by a doctor.

Judge Tom O’Donnell heard that Keogh told one 15-year-old boy he would stab him if he did not hand over his mobile phone.

Gardai Noonan said while Keogh did not have a knife, the teenager was fearful as the defendant had his hand in his jacket pocket when he made the threats.

Brian McInerney BL, said his client, whose father died when he was just two, went “downhill very fast” following the death of his two grandparents a number of years ago and that he was a “physical wreck” due to his abuse of drugs around the time of the offences.

He said Keogh’s sole motivation was to raise money to buy drugs and that he now realises his arrest was “of benefit to him”.

Mr McInerney told the court his client is engaging with various services in Limerick Prison and that he is now a “completely different person” to the man who was arrested in January.

During a review of the case, Judge O’Donnell noted that Probation had been completed and submitted to the court.

He remanded the defendant in continuing custody indicating he will finalise the matter this morning.