Limerick's best young entrepreneurs are rewarded

LIMERICK’S best young entrepreneurs are to go forward to compete for a €100,000 prize fund on the national stage.

The local winners of Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur (IBYE) have been announced at an awards ceremony in the Castletroy Park Hotel.

Winners include Kelly O’Brien, CDK Tech, Paddy Finn, Electricity Exchange and Adrian Fleming, Accuvio Sustainability Software, with Mark O’Brien, O’Brien Creations, Philip Mackessy, Mackessy Technology Ltd and Paul Austin, Get West Events and Adventures Ltd runners up.

The winners will now proceed to a regional competition before potentially progressing to the IBYE national stage with an investment fund of €100,000 to be shared out at a ceremony at Google in Dublin in January.

Limerick’s Local Enterprise Office is investing €50,000 in the local winners and runners up and Eamon Ryan, Head of Enterprise, said the initiative was “designed to foster a culture of entrepreneurship and to encourage the establishment of new innovative businesses by Ireland’s best young entrepreneurs”.

The competition attracted over 60 applications from people aged between 18 and 35 from across the city and county and Mr Ryan said he was “pleased with an increase of 58% in the number of applicants and I am delighted with the quality of applications submitted”.

Minister of State Patrick O’Donovan, who attended the awards, said it was “great to see so many excellent entrepreneurs and business-people in Limerick getting involved in this competition”.