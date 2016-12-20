Santa visits the neonatal unit at Limerick's Maternity Hospital

THE Neonatal Unit at University Maternity Hospital Limerick has welcomed a special visitor from the North Pole.

Santa Claus has made his annual visit to the unit, bringing a sack of presents, some seasonal good cheer and posing for special photographs with the newborn babies and their families on their first Christmas together.

“Santa’s visit to the Neonatal Unit is a real highlight for us every year,” said Margo Dunworth, Clinical Nurse Manager 3.

“And we would like to thank Christy Murphy from O’Briensbridge and photographer PJ Corbett as well as our own staff Mary O’Neill and Marie Carroll for making this happen every year.

“We make every effort to get all of our premature babies home with their families for Christmas but it is still a magical day for all of those who are with us on December 25,” she added.

Sienna Greaney, from Shannon Banks, with Santa Claus

Tommie McCann with parents Sarah and Fergal, Moyross

Dhyan Jacob from Raheen

Jacob Okoroafor, Dooradoyle, and sister Jessica

Mikayla McEvoy, from Prospect