Secret Santa's truck-load of gifts at Limerick primary school 

IT was certainly the season of goodwill for Regeneron staff in Limerick, who know that it’s truly better to give than to receive.

Much to their surprise, all 233 students of Thomond Primary School received presents from their Secret Santas in Regeneron, which continues to grow their workforce in Limerick.

In advance of the special presentation, the company requested the names of all the pupils, as well as their ages and genders to ensure much thought was put in their gifts, from those in junior infants up to sixth class.

“It was absolutely amazing; there was a real sense of magic,” principal Sinead Toomey told the Limerick Leader after Friday’s event, which brought smiles, squeals of delight and a real feel-good factor to the whole school.

“A truck arrived with all the gifts, and over 20 volunteers from Regeneron attended. We only asked the pupils to wear their Christmas jumpers that day, but they knew nothing about what was going to happen. They saw all the toys in the halla but didn’t know if they were for them, and asked if they were just decorations. The school was on a high after it. It was fantastic,” said Ms Toomey.

This is the third year of the Regeneron toy appeal, since they established in Limerick in December 2014, having previously donated 250 presents to Corpus Christi Primary School in 2015, and the NOVAS Toy Appeal in 2014.

The leading U.S. biopharmaceutical company, based in the Raheen Business Park, said that it places a substantial importance on its employee volunteer programme, ‘Regeneron in the Community’, especially during the festive season.

“Our employees really love this Christmas drive and get behind it 100%. Our staff gifted 233 toys this year for delivery to Thomond Primary School here in Limerick and are delighted to be in a position to be able to get behind this, especially at Christmas time,” said Niall O’Leary, vice president and site head at the Limerick Regeneron site.