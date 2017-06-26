Shannon Golf Club to host HolmPatrick Cup regional finals

Shannon Golf Club will host the NCBI Specsavers HolmPatrick Cup county finalists from Limerick and Clare on Monday July 3.

Over the past two months the NCBI Specsavers HolmPatrick Cup has seen GUI-affiliated golf courses across the country hold qualifying tournaments. Now, these winners will compete in the county finals to compete for a place at the provincial tournament. The four provincial winners will then play at the final, which is hosted at the world-renowned St Andrew’s Links in Scotland.

Specsavers recently announced a partnership with the National Council for the Blind of Ireland, which will include a two-year sponsorship deal and fundraising of at least €30,000. Speaking about Specsavers partnership with the NCBI, Specsavers Ennis store director John O'Farrell said: ‘We are proud to support the National Council for the Blind of Ireland, which is the perfect partner for Specsavers. There are currently over 51,000 people in Ireland living with blindness and vision impairment and this figure is rising. As many as 75% of all cases are preventable so we are joining forces with NCBI to help educate people about the importance of regular eye tests.’

For more information on Specsavers please visit www.specsavers.ie. To sign up to the NCBI Specsavers HolmPatrick Cup please call (01) 882 1939 or visit www.ncbiholmpatrickcup.com