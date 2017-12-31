Say 'cheese' for a quick and easy New Year's Eve snack

Welcome to all about food. Fancy some delicious party snacks? Look no further…

Hi Gingergirl,

I have a few friends calling in over New Year and I would like to make some tasty snacks for us to enjoy – something a little more adventurous than crisps and dips! Can you help please!?

Many thanks,

Lisa, Newcastle West

Hello Lisa,

It is a good idea to offer something a little different after the festive feasting that has taken place over the week previous, after all, no one is going to thank you for sandwiches, cold cuts or mince pies! I always have Brie in my fridge over the Christmas and New Year period for a tasty snack when friends call by - I simply pop the deep fried cheese in the middle of a large platter with little bowls of chilli jam, spiced cranberry chutney and tomato salsa dotted around and it is always a big hit!

Deep fried brie with salsa

(serves 6)

Approximately 800ml of vegetable oil

400g of Brie, cut into wedges

200g of plain flour

200g of fine breadcrumbs

3 eggs, beaten

Salad leaves

Heat the oil in a deep, heavy-bottomed saucepan until a breadcrumb sizzles and turns brown when dropped into it (please do be careful hot oil can be dangerous and must not be left unattended).

Dredge the Brie wedges in the flour, then dip into the beaten egg, then dip into the breadcrumbs. Dip into the egg and breadcrumbs once more to ensure a full coating.

Deep-fry the wedges in the hot oil for three to four minutes, or until golden. Remove with a slotted spoon and drain on kitchen paper.

To serve, place the Brie wedges on a large platter with the salsa, salad leaves drizzled with a little olive oil, lemon juice and salt and some thinly sliced crusty bread.

And finally

Tomato Salsa

To make the salsa, mix together one large ripe tomato, two finely chopped spring onions, a handful of fresh parsley, one green chilli – deseeded and finely chopped and the juice of one lime. Season and serve.

