Try something, quick, healthy and tasty for breakfast

Welcome Hello and welcome to all about food. Fancy shaking up breakfast time?

Ask Gingergirl

Hi Gingergirl,

I’m looking for something a little different for my breakfast. I’m not a big fan of the full fry and would something a little more healthy but tasty. Any suggestions?

Cathal, Raheen.

Hi Cathal,

I really enjoy breakfast, particularly my Saturday morning breakfast ritual when time allows me to savour the moment. This always includes essentials such as the paper and a cafetiere of freshly ground coffee (I only allow myself coffee once a day so I really relish it!) and I vary between homemade pancakes, granola with yoghurt, fresh fruit, scrambled or poached eggs, smoked salmon or crispy bacon, homemade bread, breakfast muffins or bagels. I really enjoy making my own granola and much prefer it to shop bought – this is all too often expensive, over sweet and can contain scary words on its ingredients listing such as preservatives, trans fats and corn syrup.

Homemade granola

550g of rolled oats

240g of chopped nuts (I like hazelnuts and almonds)

300g of dried fruit (I use dried apricots, bananas and/or cranberries)

100ml of sunflower oil

75g of dark brown sugar

1-2 tablespoons of honey – depending on taste

1 teaspoon of cinnamon

1 teaspoon of ground ginger

75g of wheat germ

100g of sunflower seeds

Pre-heat your oven to 170ºc. Mix all the ingredients (except the fruit and sunflower seeds) in a large bowl, spread the mixture onto two baking trays and bake for about thirty minutes or until everything is golden brown (you will have to toss the ingredients a few times during baking to ensure you get an even colour). Allow to cool and add the fruit and seeds. Store in an airtight container. The granola will keep for 2 weeks – if it lasts that long! I love this with some natural yoghurt and a little of my apricot preserve.

Contact Gingergirl

www.gingergirl.ie

email: helen@gingergirl.ie

Gingergirl aka Helen Keown is an artisan food producer who produces a range of handmade luxury jams, preserves and chutney’s made from local, seasonal or organic ingredients. Helen’s produce is available nationwide from independent food emporiums and is also available at selected food delis across Europe.

Letters to ‘gingergirl’ c/o The Limerick Leader, 54 O’Connell St. Limerick.

You can follow gingergirl’s on Twitter – under gingergirlfood or on Facebook – under ‘gingergirl’.