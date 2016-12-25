No fuss approach to St Stephen's Day brunch

Hello and welcome to all about food. It has been a very busy week sending out the last batch of Gingergirl Christmas Hampers and Gingergirl Gift Bags! I’ve been seeing them in my sleep! To add to the fun, we also decided to move house; sure why not?! Now it’s time to relax and enjoy family time and, of course, lots of delicious food!

May I take this opportunity to thank you for taking the time to read my column throughout the year and for all the emails, letters and kind words. I wish you all a very Merry Christmas and here’s to the very best in 2017..

Ask Gingergirl

Hello Gingergirl,

I love everything about my Christmas dinner apart from the leftovers! Like most people, we tend to eat plenty of the leftover turkey and ham but I’m at a loss when it comes to the vegetables. Is there anything we can do or should we just get rid?!

Geraldine, Newcastle West.

Hello Geraldine,

I think every household has the same issue come Christmas evening! There are lots of options when it comes to any left over meat…turkey and ham pie, pasta with shredded baked ham, turkey or ham frittata, ham and pea soup and, as seen in the Bridget Jones Film, turkey curry! When it comes to the vegetables you can make some tasty soups but I find one of the tastiest ways to use up those leftover potatoes and brussel sprouts has to be bubble and squeak. These cakes are great served with a poached egg as part of a lazy Stephen’s Day brunch!

St Stephen’s Day Bubble and Squeak

1 tablespoon of butter

4 rashers of streaky bacon, chopped or shredded baked ham (optional)

1 onion, finely diced

200g of cooked Brussels sprouts, finely sliced.

400g leftover mashed potatoes

50g of plain flour

Melt the butter in a non-stick pan over a medium heat and add the bacon or ham. As it begins to brown, add the onion, reduce the heat and cook until the onion is very soft. Remove from the heat and cool slightly. In a large bowl combine the onion and ham with the sliced sprouts, flour and potatoes, season and mix well. Form the mix into round, flat cakes. Melt a knob of butter in a non-stick frying pan over a medium heat, fry the cakes until golden and crusted on both sides.

Don’t forget that all my Christmas recipes – including cranberry and cinnamon muffins, spiced beef with a twist, spiced red cabbage, sausage and nut stuffing, white chocolate and cranberry cookies…along with hints and tips on all things Christmas are available online at www.gingergirl.ie

