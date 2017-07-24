Limerick's Eoin Corby qualifies for Youth Olympics semi final

LIMERICK’S Eoin Corby advanced to the 100m backstroke semi finals this Monday following a 16th place finish at the European Youth Olympics in Hyor Hungary.

Corby swam an impressive 1:06.20 to go through.

The semi final is scheduled for this afternoon, 4.30pm Irish time with Corby in Lane 1. The fastest qualifier in Corby's heat is Sebestyen Bohm, from the host country Hungary.

The multi-sport event will see Irish athletes aged 14 – 16 years compete in five sports and will be the first taste of international competition for many of them.

Irish swimmers’ last outing at the event in 2015 was their most successful ever, with Conor Ferguson, Ellen Walshe and Antoinette Neamt claiming five medals between them (four silvers and a bronze).