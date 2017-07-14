Limerick's Liam O'Donovan crowned Pitch n Putt World Champion

BRUFF'S Liam O'Donovan is the new World pitch and putt Strokeplay champion following a sudden death victory in Norway.

Following on from his recent success, the Bruff pitch and putt club member has completed a World first as he completes a full list of available titles.

Adding to his previous titles including multiple Irish cups, Munster, national and European titles, O'Donovan wrapped up the world title after a dramatic conclusion to the Strokeplay Championships at the Imjelt course in Norway.

It wasn't all plain sailing for the Bruff native on his way to victory in Norway as Mr Donovan explains how he won with borrowed clubs in Norway.

"I was on my third putter on the last day, after our clubs got lost on the way to Norway. We had to get on with it unfortunately.

"It affected me in the earlier rounds but I got a lovely putter for the last round which made it a lot easier," explains Liam as he looks back on a final round comeback.

Mr O’Donovan got the better of long-time leader and defending champion John Walsh of Cork after an impressive comeback at the Buskerud venue.

"John went back a small bit which gave me a chance in the final round.

"It was fantastic. Four years ago I was leading going into the final round and I had a bad round which cost me. So, this was a competition I wanted to tick off on the calendar," he added.

Walsh was five clear ahead going into the final round but failed to improve on his score of 19 under par as Bruff native O’Donovan shot seven under par in his closing round to force an initial three hole playoff with Walsh for the title.