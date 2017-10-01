Get canny about lovely cannas

This is the time of the year that cannas bring that exotic touch to the garden. Last winter we lost all our cannas, we have bought in some cannas since to replace those lost.

Cannas are tender plants, easy to grow, which have exotic banana like foliage and large colourful flowers. In Victorian times there was a great interest in cannas and many hundreds of varieties existed.

Due to lack of interest in the intervening years many varieties have been lost. There is a renewed interest in cannas and many varieties are now available with flowers in shades of red, orange, pink and yellow. Flowers are often bicolour with blotches, spots and streaks of different colour. The foliage is also very attractive and comes in shades of purple, bronze, red, green and striped. Cannas can range in height from a few feet to as much as ten feet tall. Cannas are very strong and sturdy plants which require no staking.

We treat our cannas a bit like our dahlias, some of the hardier ones are left in the ground over the winter. The rest are dug up, leaving the lifted plant as an undisturbed solid clump and stored in a frost free place. In spring the solid clump is divided and potted up. Canna rhizomes do not normally enter a totally dormant stage and if they dry out, some rhizomes may be lost. This is perhaps one of the reasons why some garden centres do not stock canna rhizomes.

Cannas are easy to grow. You can buy cannas as rhizomes from your garden centre and pot them up in any multi-purpose compost in late March or early April and place them in a greenhouse or warm place. The earlier the rhizome is started into growth the sooner it will flower. Plant out into the garden at the beginning of June and they should start to flower from August and continue on flowering until the first frost. When planting out prepare the site well. The site needs to be dug, the deeper the better and lots of well rotted manure or compost added. It is impossible to overfeed cannas. The ideal location for a canna is a warm, damp, sheltered place. Instead of buying canna rhizomes you may buy canna plants already potted up from your local garden centre.

Cannas may also be grown in pots or tubs and placed in your patio or conservatory to delight and amaze visitors to your garden.

There are dwarf varieties which flower earlier than the larger ones. If planting in pots or tubs, again the message is, lots of rotten manure.

The variegated cannas are the most popular. Canna ‘Durban’, sometimes sold under the name ‘Tropicana’, appeared a few years ago causing a sensation. It has stunning colourations with pink veins on a dark purple leaf with an orange flower. Canna ‘Striata’ has yellow veins on a green leaf with an orange flower.

Canna ‘Black Knight’ has bronze foliage with dark red flowers. Canna ‘Stuttgart’ is a recent plant, introduced from USA in 1998, has green foliage with large white veins and apricot flowers.

Once smitten by these wonderful plants you will want to grow more and more varieties of these wonderful plants.

Walnut Tree

I had a question this week about a walnut tree dropping its walnuts. This is normal for walnut trees at this time of the year. Walnut trees are grown for their valuable timber and edible nuts. It takes about 15 years for walnut trees to produce nuts. Fresh walnuts can be eaten in salads with blue cheese, pears and honey. The walnut has a high oil content and will go rancid after a short time in storage. This year our walnut tree, like all fruit trees, has produced lots of nuts