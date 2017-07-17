Limerick GAA : Upcoming Fixtures

Keep up to date with who is playing who and where

Donn O'Sullivan

Reporter:

Donn O'Sullivan

Email:

donn.osullivan@limerickleader.ie

Limerick GAA fixtures

Limerick GAA Upcoming Fixtures

County Premier Minor Hurling Championship 

Fri, 21 Jul, Venue: Caherdavin, (Round 5), Na Piarsaigh V Kilmallock 19:30, Ref: Donnacha O Callaghan 

Fri, 21 Jul, Venue: Mungret St Pauls GAA, (Round 5), Mungret St Paul's V Patrickswell 19:30, Ref: Philip Dee 

Fri, 21 Jul, Venue: Knocklong, (Round 5), Garryspillane V Adare 19:30, Ref: Seamus Hayes 

Fri, 21 Jul, Venue: Mackey Park, (Round 5), Ahane V Doon 19:30, Ref: John Paul Kiely 

County Premier Minor Hurling Championship 

Fri, 21 Jul, Venue: Caherdavin, (Round 5), Na Piarsaigh V Kilmallock 19:30, Ref: Donnacha O Callaghan 

Fri, 21 Jul, Venue: Mungret St Pauls GAA, (Round 5), Mungret St Paul's V Patrickswell 19:30, Ref: Philip Dee 

Fri, 21 Jul, Venue: Knocklong, (Round 5), Garryspillane V Adare 19:30, Ref: Seamus Hayes 

Fri, 21 Jul, Venue: Mackey Park, (Round 5), Ahane V Doon 19:30, Ref: John Paul Kiely 

 

County Premier Minor Football Championship 

Tue, 18 Jul, Venue: Claughaun GAA, (Round 4), Claughaun V Mungret St Paul's 19:30, Ref: Kieran Flaherty 

Tue, 18 Jul, Venue: Abbeyfeale, (Round 4), Fr Caseys V Newcastle West 19:30, Ref: Francis Minogue 

Tue, 18 Jul, Venue: Galbally, (Round 4), Galbally V Rathkeale 19:30, Ref: Mark Murphy 

Tue, 18 Jul, Venue: Adare, (Round 4), Adare V Monaleen 19:30, Ref: Seamus Hayes 

 

County Minor Hurling 13 aside Competition

Fri, 21 Jul, Venue: St Johns Park, (Round 5), Hospital Herbertstown V Glenroe 19:30, Ref: Paddy Lyons 

Fri, 21 Jul, Venue: St Kieran's G.A.A, (Round 5), St Kieran's V Knockainey 19:30, Ref: Michael Browne 

Fri, 21 Jul, Venue: Dooley Park, (Round 5), South Liberties V Templeglantine 19:30, Ref: Eamon Phelan 

 

County Hurling League Division 1 

Sun, 16 Jul, Venue: Bruff, (Final ), Kilmallock V Adare 19:30, Ref: John Paul Kiely 

 

County Senior Football League Division 1

Mon, 17 Jul, Venue: St Patricks, (Round 5), St Patrick's V Rathkeale 19:30, Ref: Michael Woulfe 

Tue, 18 Jul, Venue: Newcastlewest, (Round 2), Newcastle West V Dromcollogher Broadford 20:00, Ref: TBC 

 

County Football League Division 2

Sun, 16 Jul, Venue: Quaid Park, (Round 5), Castlemahon V Ballysteen 19:30, Ref: Francis Minogue 

Wed, 19 Jul, Venue: Quaid Park, (Round 7), Castlemahon V Oola 19:30, Ref: Francis Minogue 

Thu, 20 Jul, Venue: Athea, (Round 5), Athea V Mountcollins 19:30, Ref: Donnacha O Callaghan 

 

County Football League Division 3

Tue, 18 Jul, Venue: Bruff, (Round 6), Bruff V Pallasgreen 19:30, Ref: Paddy Lyons 

Thu, 20 Jul, Venue: Glin GAA Club, (Round 3), Glin V Pallasgreen 20:00, Ref: Derek Byrne 

 

County Football League Division 4

Thu, 20 Jul, Venue: Newcastlewest, (Round 5), Newcastle West V Abbey Sarsfields 19:30, Ref: John Mc Grath 

 

Junior Hurling Championship

Sun, 16 Jul, Venue: Kilbreedy, (Round 3), Camogue Rovers V Knockainey 12:30, Ref: Michael Meade 

Sun, 16 Jul, Venue: Dromin/Athlacca, (Round 3), Dromin Athlacca V Glenroe 19:00, Ref: TBC 

 

South Junior Hurling Championship

Sun, 16 Jul, Venue: Killmallock, (Round 3), Garryspillane V Blackrock 14:00, Ref: Paddy Lyons 

Sun, 16 Jul, Venue: Knocklong, (Round 3), Bruff V Staker Wallace 18:00, Ref: Johnny Murphy 

Sun, 16 Jul, Venue: Kilmallock, (Round 3), Kilmallock V Effin 19:00, Ref: TBC 

Sat, 22 Jul, Venue: Knocklong, (Round 2), Garryspillane V Bruff 00:00, Ref: TBC 

 

South Junior A Football Championship

Tue, 18 Jul, Venue: Bruree, (Round 2), Bruree V Ballylanders 19:30, Ref: Richard Moloney 

Thu, 20 Jul, Venue: Croom, (Round 3), Croom V Bruree 19:30, Ref: TBC 

Thu, 20 Jul, Venue: TBC, (Round 3), Galtee Gaels V Ballylanders 19:30, Ref: TBC 

 

South Junior B football Championship

Sun, 23 Jul, Venue: Meanus, (Round 3 ), Camogue Rovers V Galtee Gaels 00:00, Ref: TBC 

Sun, 23 Jul, Venue: Banogue, (Round 3 ), Banogue V Galbally 00:00, Ref: TBC 

 

South Minor Hurling Championship

Fri, 21 Jul, Venue: Killacolla Gaels, (Round 3), Killacolla Gaels V Bruff 19:30, Ref: TBC 

Fri, 21 Jul, Venue: Dromin/Athlacca, (Round 3), Dromin Athlacca V Ballyhoura Gaels 19:30, Ref: TBC 

 

City Junior A hurling Championship 2017

Sun, 16 Jul, Venue: Rathbane, (4), Na Piarsaigh V Monaleen 19:00, Ref: Trevor Mann 

Sat, 22 Jul, Venue: Rathbane, (5), Crecora Manister V Na Piarsaigh 19:30, Ref: Kevin O Brien 

Sat, 22 Jul, Venue: Rhebogue, (5), Old Christians V Patrickswell 19:30, Ref: Pat Coffey 

Sat, 22 Jul, Venue: Childers Rd, (5), St Patrick's V Monaleen 19:30, Ref: Trevor Mann 

 

City junior A football 2017

Mon, 17 Jul, Venue: Ballybrown, (1), Kildimo/Pallaskenry V Crecora Manister 19:30, Ref: Jonathon Hayes 

Thu, 20 Jul, Venue: Caherdavin, (3), Kildimo/Pallaskenry V Monaleen 19:30, Ref: Eamon Phelan 

 

West Junior A Football Championshp

Sun, 23 Jul, Venue: TBC, (Round 3), Fr Caseys V Cappagh 00:00, Ref: TBC 

Sun, 23 Jul, Venue: TBC, (Round 3), Newcastle West V Monagea 00:00, Ref: TBC 

 

City Junior B Hurling Championship 2017 GPR2

Sun, 16 Jul, Venue: Crecora, (2), Crecora Manister V Abbey Sarsfields 12:00, Ref: Kieran Flaherty 

Sun, 23 Jul, Venue: Kildimo GAA Pitch, (1), Kildimo/Pallaskenry V Crecora Manister 12:00, Ref: Seamus Hayes 

 

City Junior B Hurling Championship 2017 GRP 1

Sun, 16 Jul, Venue: Claughaun GAA, (2), Claughaun V Ballybrown 12:00, Ref: Seamus Hayes 

Sun, 16 Jul, Venue: Mungret St Pauls GAA, (2), Mungret St Paul's V Monaleen 13:00, Ref: Kevin O Brien 

Sun, 23 Jul, Venue: Clarina, (3), Ballybrown V Monaleen 12:00, Ref: Liam Berkery 

Sun, 23 Jul, Venue: Mungret St Pauls GAA, (3), Mungret St Paul's V Claughaun 12:00, Ref: Cyril Doolan 

 

West Junior B Hurling Championship

Thu, 20 Jul, Venue: Dromcollogher, (Round 4), Feohanagh V Feenagh Kilmeedy 19:30, Ref: TBC 

Thu, 20 Jul, Venue: Tournfulla , (Round 4), Newcastle West V Killeedy 19:30, Ref: Billy Phillips 

 

City Junior B Football Championship 2017 GP1

Thu, 20 Jul, Venue: Mungret St Pauls GAA, (3), Mungret St Paul's V St Patrick's 19:30, Ref: Jonathon Hayes 

 

City Junior B Football Championship 2017 GRP 2

Tue, 18 Jul, Venue: Ballybrown, (2), Abbey Sarsfields V Ballybrown 19:30, Ref: Michael Woulfe 

Thu, 20 Jul, Venue: Claughaun GAA, (3), Claughaun V Ballybrown 19:30, Ref: Kieran Flaherty 

 

West Junior B Football Championship

Sun, 16 Jul, Venue: Ballyhahill, (Round 3), St Senan's V St Kieran's 19:00, Ref: Michael Browne 

Sun, 23 Jul, Venue: TBC, (Round 5), Athea V Dromcollogher Broadford 00:00, Ref: TBC 

Sun, 23 Jul, Venue: TBC, (Round 5), Mountcollins V St Senan's 00:00, Ref: TBC 

 

West Junior B Football Championship

Sun, 23 Jul, Venue: TBC, (Round 5), Rathkeale V Ballysteen 00:00, Ref: TBC 

 

West Minor A Hurling Championship

Fri, 21 Jul, Venue: The Bog Garden, (Round 3), Rathkeale V Clan an nGael 00:00, Ref: TBC 

 

West Minor B Hurling Championship

Fri, 21 Jul, Venue: Killeedy, (Round 3), Killeedy Tournafulla V Granagh/Ballingarry 00:00, Ref: TBC 

 

West Minor A Football Championship

Sun, 16 Jul, Venue: Athea, (Round 2), Athea Mountcollins V Ballysteen 19:00, Ref: Sean Hartnett 

Tue, 18 Jul, Venue: Monagea, (Round 3), Clan an nGael V St Kieran's 19:45, Ref: Sean Hartnett 

 

EAST JUNIOR A HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP 

Sat, 22 Jul, Venue: Cappamore, (4), Ahane V Murroe Boher 17:45, Ref: Kieran Flaherty 

Sat, 22 Jul, Venue: Cappamore, (4), Caherline V Kilteely Dromkeen 19:15, Ref: Richard Moloney 

Sun, 23 Jul, Venue: Caherconlish, (4), Doon V Ballybricken Bohermore 12:00, Ref: Kieran Flaherty 

 

EAST JUNIOR B HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP 

Sun, 16 Jul, Venue: Ballybricken Bohermore, Cappamore V Ballybricken Bohermore 19:30, Ref: Eamonn Stapleton 

Fri, 21 Jul, Venue: Pallasgreen, (4), Pallasgreen V Cappamore 19:00, Ref: Johnny Murphy 

Sat, 22 Jul, Venue: Dooley Park, (4), South Liberties V Doon 19:00, Ref: Michael Flannery 

Sun, 23 Jul, Venue: Fedamore, (4), Fedamore V Ballybricken Bohermore 19:00, Ref: Philip Dee 

 

EAST JUNIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP GP1

Sun, 16 Jul, Venue: Knockane, (Round 2), Knockane V Pallasgreen 12:00, Ref: Michael Woulfe 

 

EAST MINOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

Tue, 18 Jul, Venue: Pallasgreen, Pallasgreen V Cappamore 19:30, Ref: Michael Meade

Tue, 18 Jul, Venue: Claughaun GAA, (Round 4), Claughaun V Mungret St Paul's 19:30, Ref: Kieran Flaherty 

Tue, 18 Jul, Venue: Abbeyfeale, (Round 4), Fr Caseys V Newcastle West 19:30, Ref: Francis Minogue 

Tue, 18 Jul, Venue: Galbally, (Round 4), Galbally V Rathkeale 19:30, Ref: Mark Murphy 

Tue, 18 Jul, Venue: Adare, (Round 4), Adare V Monaleen 19:30, Ref: Seamus Hayes 

 

County Minor Hurling 13 aside Competition

Fri, 21 Jul, Venue: St Johns Park, (Round 5), Hospital Herbertstown V Glenroe 19:30, Ref: Paddy Lyons 

Fri, 21 Jul, Venue: St Kieran's G.A.A, (Round 5), St Kieran's V Knockainey 19:30, Ref: Michael Browne 

Fri, 21 Jul, Venue: Dooley Park, (Round 5), South Liberties V Templeglantine 19:30, Ref: Eamon Phelan 

 

County Hurling League Division 1 

Sun, 16 Jul, Venue: Bruff, (Final ), Kilmallock V Adare 19:30, Ref: John Paul Kiely 

 

County Senior Football League Division 1

Mon, 17 Jul, Venue: St Patricks, (Round 5), St Patrick's V Rathkeale 19:30, Ref: Michael Woulfe 

Tue, 18 Jul, Venue: Newcastlewest, (Round 2), Newcastle West V Dromcollogher Broadford 20:00, Ref: TBC 

 

County Football League Division 2

Sun, 16 Jul, Venue: Quaid Park, (Round 5), Castlemahon V Ballysteen 19:30, Ref: Francis Minogue 

Wed, 19 Jul, Venue: Quaid Park, (Round 7), Castlemahon V Oola 19:30, Ref: Francis Minogue 

Thu, 20 Jul, Venue: Athea, (Round 5), Athea V Mountcollins 19:30, Ref: Donnacha O Callaghan 

 

County Football League Division 3

Tue, 18 Jul, Venue: Bruff, (Round 6), Bruff V Pallasgreen 19:30, Ref: Paddy Lyons 

Thu, 20 Jul, Venue: Glin GAA Club, (Round 3), Glin V Pallasgreen 20:00, Ref: Derek Byrne 

 

County Football League Division 4

Thu, 20 Jul, Venue: Newcastlewest, (Round 5), Newcastle West V Abbey Sarsfields 19:30, Ref: John Mc Grath 

 

Junior Hurling Championship

Sun, 16 Jul, Venue: Kilbreedy, (Round 3), Camogue Rovers V Knockainey 12:30, Ref: Michael Meade 

Sun, 16 Jul, Venue: Dromin/Athlacca, (Round 3), Dromin Athlacca V Glenroe 19:00, Ref: TBC 

 

South Junior Hurling Championship

Sun, 16 Jul, Venue: Killmallock, (Round 3), Garryspillane V Blackrock 14:00, Ref: Paddy Lyons 

Sun, 16 Jul, Venue: Knocklong, (Round 3), Bruff V Staker Wallace 18:00, Ref: Johnny Murphy 

Sun, 16 Jul, Venue: Kilmallock, (Round 3), Kilmallock V Effin 19:00, Ref: TBC 

Sat, 22 Jul, Venue: Knocklong, (Round 2), Garryspillane V Bruff 00:00, Ref: TBC 

 

South Junior A Football Championship

Tue, 18 Jul, Venue: Bruree, (Round 2), Bruree V Ballylanders 19:30, Ref: Richard Moloney 

Thu, 20 Jul, Venue: Croom, (Round 3), Croom V Bruree 19:30, Ref: TBC 

Thu, 20 Jul, Venue: TBC, (Round 3), Galtee Gaels V Ballylanders 19:30, Ref: TBC 

 

South Junior B football Championship

Sun, 23 Jul, Venue: Meanus, (Round 3 ), Camogue Rovers V Galtee Gaels 00:00, Ref: TBC 

Sun, 23 Jul, Venue: Banogue, (Round 3 ), Banogue V Galbally 00:00, Ref: TBC 

 

South Minor Hurling Championship

Fri, 21 Jul, Venue: Killacolla Gaels, (Round 3), Killacolla Gaels V Bruff 19:30, Ref: TBC 

Fri, 21 Jul, Venue: Dromin/Athlacca, (Round 3), Dromin Athlacca V Ballyhoura Gaels 19:30, Ref: TBC 

 

City Junior A hurling Championship 2017

Sun, 16 Jul, Venue: Rathbane, (4), Na Piarsaigh V Monaleen 19:00, Ref: Trevor Mann 

Sat, 22 Jul, Venue: Rathbane, (5), Crecora Manister V Na Piarsaigh 19:30, Ref: Kevin O Brien 

Sat, 22 Jul, Venue: Rhebogue, (5), Old Christians V Patrickswell 19:30, Ref: Pat Coffey 

Sat, 22 Jul, Venue: Childers Rd, (5), St Patrick's V Monaleen 19:30, Ref: Trevor Mann 

 

City junior A football 2017

Mon, 17 Jul, Venue: Ballybrown, (1), Kildimo/Pallaskenry V Crecora Manister 19:30, Ref: Jonathon Hayes 

Thu, 20 Jul, Venue: Caherdavin, (3), Kildimo/Pallaskenry V Monaleen 19:30, Ref: Eamon Phelan 

 

West Junior A Football Championshp

Sun, 23 Jul, Venue: TBC, (Round 3), Fr Caseys V Cappagh 00:00, Ref: TBC 

Sun, 23 Jul, Venue: TBC, (Round 3), Newcastle West V Monagea 00:00, Ref: TBC 

 

City Junior B Hurling Championship 2017 GPR2

Sun, 16 Jul, Venue: Crecora, (2), Crecora Manister V Abbey Sarsfields 12:00, Ref: Kieran Flaherty 

Sun, 23 Jul, Venue: Kildimo GAA Pitch, (1), Kildimo/Pallaskenry V Crecora Manister 12:00, Ref: Seamus Hayes 

 

City Junior B Hurling Championship 2017 GRP 1

Sun, 16 Jul, Venue: Claughaun GAA, (2), Claughaun V Ballybrown 12:00, Ref: Seamus Hayes 

Sun, 16 Jul, Venue: Mungret St Pauls GAA, (2), Mungret St Paul's V Monaleen 13:00, Ref: Kevin O Brien 

Sun, 23 Jul, Venue: Clarina, (3), Ballybrown V Monaleen 12:00, Ref: Liam Berkery 

Sun, 23 Jul, Venue: Mungret St Pauls GAA, (3), Mungret St Paul's V Claughaun 12:00, Ref: Cyril Doolan 

 

West Junior B Hurling Championship

Thu, 20 Jul, Venue: Dromcollogher, (Round 4), Feohanagh V Feenagh Kilmeedy 19:30, Ref: TBC 

Thu, 20 Jul, Venue: Tournfulla , (Round 4), Newcastle West V Killeedy 19:30, Ref: Billy Phillips 

 

City Junior B Football Championship 2017 GP1

Thu, 20 Jul, Venue: Mungret St Pauls GAA, (3), Mungret St Paul's V St Patrick's 19:30, Ref: Jonathon Hayes 

 

City Junior B Football Championship 2017 GRP 2

Tue, 18 Jul, Venue: Ballybrown, (2), Abbey Sarsfields V Ballybrown 19:30, Ref: Michael Woulfe 

Thu, 20 Jul, Venue: Claughaun GAA, (3), Claughaun V Ballybrown 19:30, Ref: Kieran Flaherty 

 

West Junior B Football Championship

Sun, 16 Jul, Venue: Ballyhahill, (Round 3), St Senan's V St Kieran's 19:00, Ref: Michael Browne 

Sun, 23 Jul, Venue: TBC, (Round 5), Athea V Dromcollogher Broadford 00:00, Ref: TBC 

Sun, 23 Jul, Venue: TBC, (Round 5), Mountcollins V St Senan's 00:00, Ref: TBC 

 

West Junior B Football Championship

Sun, 23 Jul, Venue: TBC, (Round 5), Rathkeale V Ballysteen 00:00, Ref: TBC 

 

West Minor A Hurling Championship

Fri, 21 Jul, Venue: The Bog Garden, (Round 3), Rathkeale V Clan an nGael 00:00, Ref: TBC 

 

West Minor B Hurling Championship

Fri, 21 Jul, Venue: Killeedy, (Round 3), Killeedy Tournafulla V Granagh/Ballingarry 00:00, Ref: TBC 

 

West Minor A Football Championship

Sun, 16 Jul, Venue: Athea, (Round 2), Athea Mountcollins V Ballysteen 19:00, Ref: Sean Hartnett 

Tue, 18 Jul, Venue: Monagea, (Round 3), Clan an nGael V St Kieran's 19:45, Ref: Sean Hartnett 

 

EAST JUNIOR A HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP 

Sat, 22 Jul, Venue: Cappamore, (4), Ahane V Murroe Boher 17:45, Ref: Kieran Flaherty 

Sat, 22 Jul, Venue: Cappamore, (4), Caherline V Kilteely Dromkeen 19:15, Ref: Richard Moloney 

Sun, 23 Jul, Venue: Caherconlish, (4), Doon V Ballybricken Bohermore 12:00, Ref: Kieran Flaherty 

 

EAST JUNIOR B HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP 

Sun, 16 Jul, Venue: Ballybricken Bohermore, Cappamore V Ballybricken Bohermore 19:30, Ref: Eamonn Stapleton 

Fri, 21 Jul, Venue: Pallasgreen, (4), Pallasgreen V Cappamore 19:00, Ref: Johnny Murphy 

Sat, 22 Jul, Venue: Dooley Park, (4), South Liberties V Doon 19:00, Ref: Michael Flannery 

Sun, 23 Jul, Venue: Fedamore, (4), Fedamore V Ballybricken Bohermore 19:00, Ref: Philip Dee 

 

EAST JUNIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP GP1

Sun, 16 Jul, Venue: Knockane, (Round 2), Knockane V Pallasgreen 12:00, Ref: Michael Woulfe 

 

EAST MINOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

Tue, 18 Jul, Venue: Pallasgreen, Pallasgreen V Cappamore 19:30, Ref: Michael Meade