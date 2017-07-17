Limerick GAA : Upcoming Fixtures
Keep up to date with who is playing who and where
Limerick GAA Upcoming Fixtures
County Premier Minor Hurling Championship
Fri, 21 Jul, Venue: Caherdavin, (Round 5), Na Piarsaigh V Kilmallock 19:30, Ref: Donnacha O Callaghan
Fri, 21 Jul, Venue: Mungret St Pauls GAA, (Round 5), Mungret St Paul's V Patrickswell 19:30, Ref: Philip Dee
Fri, 21 Jul, Venue: Knocklong, (Round 5), Garryspillane V Adare 19:30, Ref: Seamus Hayes
Fri, 21 Jul, Venue: Mackey Park, (Round 5), Ahane V Doon 19:30, Ref: John Paul Kiely
County Premier Minor Football Championship
Tue, 18 Jul, Venue: Claughaun GAA, (Round 4), Claughaun V Mungret St Paul's 19:30, Ref: Kieran Flaherty
Tue, 18 Jul, Venue: Abbeyfeale, (Round 4), Fr Caseys V Newcastle West 19:30, Ref: Francis Minogue
Tue, 18 Jul, Venue: Galbally, (Round 4), Galbally V Rathkeale 19:30, Ref: Mark Murphy
Tue, 18 Jul, Venue: Adare, (Round 4), Adare V Monaleen 19:30, Ref: Seamus Hayes
County Minor Hurling 13 aside Competition
Fri, 21 Jul, Venue: St Johns Park, (Round 5), Hospital Herbertstown V Glenroe 19:30, Ref: Paddy Lyons
Fri, 21 Jul, Venue: St Kieran's G.A.A, (Round 5), St Kieran's V Knockainey 19:30, Ref: Michael Browne
Fri, 21 Jul, Venue: Dooley Park, (Round 5), South Liberties V Templeglantine 19:30, Ref: Eamon Phelan
County Hurling League Division 1
Sun, 16 Jul, Venue: Bruff, (Final ), Kilmallock V Adare 19:30, Ref: John Paul Kiely
County Senior Football League Division 1
Mon, 17 Jul, Venue: St Patricks, (Round 5), St Patrick's V Rathkeale 19:30, Ref: Michael Woulfe
Tue, 18 Jul, Venue: Newcastlewest, (Round 2), Newcastle West V Dromcollogher Broadford 20:00, Ref: TBC
County Football League Division 2
Sun, 16 Jul, Venue: Quaid Park, (Round 5), Castlemahon V Ballysteen 19:30, Ref: Francis Minogue
Wed, 19 Jul, Venue: Quaid Park, (Round 7), Castlemahon V Oola 19:30, Ref: Francis Minogue
Thu, 20 Jul, Venue: Athea, (Round 5), Athea V Mountcollins 19:30, Ref: Donnacha O Callaghan
County Football League Division 3
Tue, 18 Jul, Venue: Bruff, (Round 6), Bruff V Pallasgreen 19:30, Ref: Paddy Lyons
Thu, 20 Jul, Venue: Glin GAA Club, (Round 3), Glin V Pallasgreen 20:00, Ref: Derek Byrne
County Football League Division 4
Thu, 20 Jul, Venue: Newcastlewest, (Round 5), Newcastle West V Abbey Sarsfields 19:30, Ref: John Mc Grath
Junior Hurling Championship
Sun, 16 Jul, Venue: Kilbreedy, (Round 3), Camogue Rovers V Knockainey 12:30, Ref: Michael Meade
Sun, 16 Jul, Venue: Dromin/Athlacca, (Round 3), Dromin Athlacca V Glenroe 19:00, Ref: TBC
South Junior Hurling Championship
Sun, 16 Jul, Venue: Killmallock, (Round 3), Garryspillane V Blackrock 14:00, Ref: Paddy Lyons
Sun, 16 Jul, Venue: Knocklong, (Round 3), Bruff V Staker Wallace 18:00, Ref: Johnny Murphy
Sun, 16 Jul, Venue: Kilmallock, (Round 3), Kilmallock V Effin 19:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 22 Jul, Venue: Knocklong, (Round 2), Garryspillane V Bruff 00:00, Ref: TBC
South Junior A Football Championship
Tue, 18 Jul, Venue: Bruree, (Round 2), Bruree V Ballylanders 19:30, Ref: Richard Moloney
Thu, 20 Jul, Venue: Croom, (Round 3), Croom V Bruree 19:30, Ref: TBC
Thu, 20 Jul, Venue: TBC, (Round 3), Galtee Gaels V Ballylanders 19:30, Ref: TBC
South Junior B football Championship
Sun, 23 Jul, Venue: Meanus, (Round 3 ), Camogue Rovers V Galtee Gaels 00:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 23 Jul, Venue: Banogue, (Round 3 ), Banogue V Galbally 00:00, Ref: TBC
South Minor Hurling Championship
Fri, 21 Jul, Venue: Killacolla Gaels, (Round 3), Killacolla Gaels V Bruff 19:30, Ref: TBC
Fri, 21 Jul, Venue: Dromin/Athlacca, (Round 3), Dromin Athlacca V Ballyhoura Gaels 19:30, Ref: TBC
City Junior A hurling Championship 2017
Sun, 16 Jul, Venue: Rathbane, (4), Na Piarsaigh V Monaleen 19:00, Ref: Trevor Mann
Sat, 22 Jul, Venue: Rathbane, (5), Crecora Manister V Na Piarsaigh 19:30, Ref: Kevin O Brien
Sat, 22 Jul, Venue: Rhebogue, (5), Old Christians V Patrickswell 19:30, Ref: Pat Coffey
Sat, 22 Jul, Venue: Childers Rd, (5), St Patrick's V Monaleen 19:30, Ref: Trevor Mann
City junior A football 2017
Mon, 17 Jul, Venue: Ballybrown, (1), Kildimo/Pallaskenry V Crecora Manister 19:30, Ref: Jonathon Hayes
Thu, 20 Jul, Venue: Caherdavin, (3), Kildimo/Pallaskenry V Monaleen 19:30, Ref: Eamon Phelan
West Junior A Football Championshp
Sun, 23 Jul, Venue: TBC, (Round 3), Fr Caseys V Cappagh 00:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 23 Jul, Venue: TBC, (Round 3), Newcastle West V Monagea 00:00, Ref: TBC
City Junior B Hurling Championship 2017 GPR2
Sun, 16 Jul, Venue: Crecora, (2), Crecora Manister V Abbey Sarsfields 12:00, Ref: Kieran Flaherty
Sun, 23 Jul, Venue: Kildimo GAA Pitch, (1), Kildimo/Pallaskenry V Crecora Manister 12:00, Ref: Seamus Hayes
City Junior B Hurling Championship 2017 GRP 1
Sun, 16 Jul, Venue: Claughaun GAA, (2), Claughaun V Ballybrown 12:00, Ref: Seamus Hayes
Sun, 16 Jul, Venue: Mungret St Pauls GAA, (2), Mungret St Paul's V Monaleen 13:00, Ref: Kevin O Brien
Sun, 23 Jul, Venue: Clarina, (3), Ballybrown V Monaleen 12:00, Ref: Liam Berkery
Sun, 23 Jul, Venue: Mungret St Pauls GAA, (3), Mungret St Paul's V Claughaun 12:00, Ref: Cyril Doolan
West Junior B Hurling Championship
Thu, 20 Jul, Venue: Dromcollogher, (Round 4), Feohanagh V Feenagh Kilmeedy 19:30, Ref: TBC
Thu, 20 Jul, Venue: Tournfulla , (Round 4), Newcastle West V Killeedy 19:30, Ref: Billy Phillips
City Junior B Football Championship 2017 GP1
Thu, 20 Jul, Venue: Mungret St Pauls GAA, (3), Mungret St Paul's V St Patrick's 19:30, Ref: Jonathon Hayes
City Junior B Football Championship 2017 GRP 2
Tue, 18 Jul, Venue: Ballybrown, (2), Abbey Sarsfields V Ballybrown 19:30, Ref: Michael Woulfe
Thu, 20 Jul, Venue: Claughaun GAA, (3), Claughaun V Ballybrown 19:30, Ref: Kieran Flaherty
West Junior B Football Championship
Sun, 16 Jul, Venue: Ballyhahill, (Round 3), St Senan's V St Kieran's 19:00, Ref: Michael Browne
Sun, 23 Jul, Venue: TBC, (Round 5), Athea V Dromcollogher Broadford 00:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 23 Jul, Venue: TBC, (Round 5), Mountcollins V St Senan's 00:00, Ref: TBC
West Junior B Football Championship
Sun, 23 Jul, Venue: TBC, (Round 5), Rathkeale V Ballysteen 00:00, Ref: TBC
West Minor A Hurling Championship
Fri, 21 Jul, Venue: The Bog Garden, (Round 3), Rathkeale V Clan an nGael 00:00, Ref: TBC
West Minor B Hurling Championship
Fri, 21 Jul, Venue: Killeedy, (Round 3), Killeedy Tournafulla V Granagh/Ballingarry 00:00, Ref: TBC
West Minor A Football Championship
Sun, 16 Jul, Venue: Athea, (Round 2), Athea Mountcollins V Ballysteen 19:00, Ref: Sean Hartnett
Tue, 18 Jul, Venue: Monagea, (Round 3), Clan an nGael V St Kieran's 19:45, Ref: Sean Hartnett
EAST JUNIOR A HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP
Sat, 22 Jul, Venue: Cappamore, (4), Ahane V Murroe Boher 17:45, Ref: Kieran Flaherty
Sat, 22 Jul, Venue: Cappamore, (4), Caherline V Kilteely Dromkeen 19:15, Ref: Richard Moloney
Sun, 23 Jul, Venue: Caherconlish, (4), Doon V Ballybricken Bohermore 12:00, Ref: Kieran Flaherty
EAST JUNIOR B HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP
Sun, 16 Jul, Venue: Ballybricken Bohermore, Cappamore V Ballybricken Bohermore 19:30, Ref: Eamonn Stapleton
Fri, 21 Jul, Venue: Pallasgreen, (4), Pallasgreen V Cappamore 19:00, Ref: Johnny Murphy
Sat, 22 Jul, Venue: Dooley Park, (4), South Liberties V Doon 19:00, Ref: Michael Flannery
Sun, 23 Jul, Venue: Fedamore, (4), Fedamore V Ballybricken Bohermore 19:00, Ref: Philip Dee
EAST JUNIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP GP1
Sun, 16 Jul, Venue: Knockane, (Round 2), Knockane V Pallasgreen 12:00, Ref: Michael Woulfe
EAST MINOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP
Tue, 18 Jul, Venue: Pallasgreen, Pallasgreen V Cappamore 19:30, Ref: Michael Meade
