Limerick claim first camogie points with win over Tipperary

LIMERICK’S Senior camogie side claimed their first win of the championship with a 1-20 to 3-12 win over Tipperary at Thurles today. Fifteen points from the stick of Niamh Mulcahy, coupled with some excellent defending at times from Fiona Hickey and Sinead Mc Namara, means that Limerick are still in the hunt for a play off spot with one game to go against Wexford on July 22.

John Tuohy’s side lead 0-14 to 2-5 at the break having played with the aid of a stiff breeze in the opening half. The Tipperary goals had punctuated what was an impressive performance from Limerick in the opening half.

The second 30 was a more cagey affair with Limerick slow to start. Cait Devane of Tipperary began to perform on the 40 and with just minutes remaining had a goal that put Tipperary just one point behind.

Orla Curtin was to be the saviour for Limerick as she flicked to the net in the 58 minute to get Limerick their first two points on the board.

For more on this game, see the Monday edition of the Limerick Leader, as well as the Limerick Leader this coming Thursday.

Limerick: Laura O’Neill, Fiona Hickey, Muireann Creamer, Sinead Mc Namara, Niamh Ryan, Sarah Carey, Judith Mulcahy, Karen O’Leary, Caoimhe Costelloe, Deborah Murphy, Rebecca Delee, Niamh Mulcahy, Aisling Scanlan, Orla Curtin, Dearbhla Egan.

Subs Used: Marian Quaid, Lisa Leonard, Caoimhe Lyons.

Tipperary: Orla Mc Eniry, Julieanne Bourke, Clodagh Quirke, Ciannait Walsh, Aoife Mc Grath, Caoimhe Maher, Mary Ryan, Ereena Fryday, Teresa Ryan, Megan Ryan, Cait Devane, Roisin Howard, Keely Lenihan, Nicole Walsh, Olra O’Dwyer.

Subs Used. Grace O’Brien, Gemma Grace, Miriam Campion.

Referee : Eamon Cassidy (Derry)