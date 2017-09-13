Straight As for five pupils at Limerick school as Junior Cert results are handed out

Five pupils at one Limerick school are celebrating after they each achieved nine As in the in their Junior Cert exams.

The results are being handed out to more than 2,700 pupils at schools across Limerick this Wednesday.

Well done to all who got their Junior Cert results today and in particular to our high achievers Colm Downey & Cathal O'Brien pic.twitter.com/gTKRJPzytT — St.Clement's College (@clements_st) September 13, 2017

*Junior Cert Results*



Good luck to all our club members receiving their Junior Cert results today! — Milford GAA (@CLGBnaG) September 13, 2017

There were celebrations at Ardscoil Rís in the city as Stephen Cleary, Alex Angland, Robert Moloney, Michael Keane and Ronan Murphy learned they had each achieved straight As.

“They were quite shocked seeing the nine As this morning but their hard work clearly paid off, and they can now enjoy transition year and look forward to starting fifth year, next year,” said Tom Prendergast, prinicpal of Ardscoil Rís.

“The students appreciate the hard work from the teachers and they were quite anxious opening the results this morning, but the six lads are over the moon today,” he added.

Pupils who received their results are being encouraged to stay safe when celebrating tonight.