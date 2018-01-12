Deaths in Limerick - January 12, 2018

The death has occurred of Donie Collins, Glensharrold, Carrickerry, Athea, who died peacefully in Milford Hospice.

Predeceased by his wife Esther (nee Cregan). Survived by his sons Trevor and Mark, daughter Lisa, daughters-in-law, brothers, sisters, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Kieran Madigan's Funeral Home, Askeaton this Saturday evening from 5pm. Removal at 7.30pm to Carrigkerry Church. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Kilcolman Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Ger Graham, Dromroe, Rhebogue, unexpectedly.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Orla, son Shane, daughter Tara, sister Marie, brother Chris, aunts Teresa, Sr. Michelle (Bridie) and Anne, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Sunday (Jan. 14th) from 4pm. Removal to St. Munchin’s Church at 6pm. Funeral on Monday (Jan. 15th) after 12 noon Mass to Shannon Crematorium.

The death has occurred of Sheila Hogan (née O'Gorman), Garrouse, Bruree.

Beloved wife of Michael and dear mother of Michael, William, Ita and Daniel. Deeply regretted by her loving husband, sons, daughter, sisters, brothers, aunt, uncle, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Hawe's Funeral Home, Charleville on Saturday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Reception into The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Bruree on Sunday for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Funeral afterwards to Bruree New Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Milford Care Centre, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Philip O'Connor, Ballygrennan Close, Moyross.

Father of the late Victor. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Nellie, daughter Stacey, son Philip, grandchildren, brothers and sisters, nieces, nephews, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing on Sunday at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street from 3.30pm followed by removal at 5.30pm to St. John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am with burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Limerick School For The Deaf.

The death has occurred of Madame Marianne Griffin (née Micolod), Beau Feleu, Altavilla, Askeaton, peacefully in the loving and respectful care of the staff at Abbot Close, Askeaton.

Devoted wife of the late Ronnie Peter and beloved mother of the late Ronnie Francois. Will be deeply missed and fondly remembered with great love and affection by her children Rosie, Maude, Gerald and Nicolas, her daughters-in-law Kaye, Marie, Rebecca and Sonya, her sons-in-law Peter, Eddie and Colin, her nephew Jean-Pierre, her niece Michele, her grandchildren Eve and Jimmy, Toby and Belle, Geoff, Max and Isabel, Claude and Marianne, Aaron, Lilly and Annabelle, all of her great grandchildren, her family at home and abroad, her home carers and her wide and cherished circle of friends.

Funeral Service at 3pm in St Mary’s Church of Ireland, Askeaton on Saturday, 13th January, followed by burial in the Church Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Irish Red Cross.

The death has occurred of Breda Kovarik (née Meskell), 2 Drake Court, Melton, Victoria, Australia, formerly of Ballysteen, Askeaton.

Predeceased by her parents James and Brenda and brother Brendan Deeply regretted by her husband Hans, daughter Brenda, son John, brothers Patrick, Leonard, Daniel and Michael and sister Noreen, son-law Dale, father-in-law, aunt, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Funeral has taken place in Australia. Memorial Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Ballysteen on Saturday, January 13th, at 1pm. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Breast Cancer Ireland.

The death has occurred of Nora Daisy Lenihan (née McCarthy), Caherlevoy, Mountcollins and formerly of Caherlane, Abbeyfeale.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Friday from 6.00 p.m. followed by removal at 8.00 p.m. to The Church of The Assumption Mountcollins. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12.30 p.m. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Abbeyfeale and District Search and Rescue.

The death has occurred of Ita Lewis (née Murphy), riffith Avenue, Dublin and formerly of Knocknasna, Abbeyfeale, at The Mater Hospital Dublin.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Seamus, son Darragh, sisters Joanne and Marie, brothers Tom, John and Michael. We also remember her late brother Dick. Ita will be sadly missed by her daughter-in-law Jennifer, grandsons Ryan and Hugh, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale (Eircode V94 AK44) on Saturday from 6.00 p.m. followed by removal at 8.00 p.m. to Church of the Assumption Abbeyfeale. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12.00 p.m. Funeral afterwards to Reilig Íde Naofa Abbeyfeale.

The death has occurred of Margaret McKnight (née Enright), Abbeyview, Askeaton.

Sadly missed by her husband Tom, sons Morgan, Thomas, William, Kevin, Michael and Phillip, daughters Catriona, Roisin and Mairead, sisters May, Eileen, Josephine and Bridie, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law and grandchildren.

Reposing at Kieran Madigan's Funeral Home Askeaton this Sunday evening from 6pm. Removal at 8pm to St. Mary's Church, Askeaton. Requiem Mass Monday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Reilig Mhuire Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations to MS Society would be kindly accepted.