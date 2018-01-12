Funeral details announced for Limerick murder victim Martin Clancy

LIMERICK murder victim Martin Clancy will be laid to rest in his native city on Monday, it has been confirmed.

The 45-year-old was found dead in his flat on Little O'Curry Street and gardai have since launched a murder investigation.

Formerly of College Avenue, Moyross, Mr Clancy will repose at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street, this Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm followed by removal to Corpus Christi Church.

His Requiem Mass will take place at 11am on Monday, followed by burial in Mount St Lawrence Cemetery Extension.

He is sadly missed by his loving parents Joe and Mary, brothers John, Willie, Joseph, Brendan, Peter, James and Christopher, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, grandnephew, extended family and friends.