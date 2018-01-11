Deaths in Limerick - January 11, 2018

The death has occurred of Denis Hehir, Rathmeale, Mungret, late of Irish Cement, peacefully at Milford Care Centre.

Beloved husband of Kathleen. Dearly loved father of Nuala, Mary and Ger. Sadly missed by his loving son-in-law Damian, daughter-in-law Niamh, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and his great friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Milford Care Centre on Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm followed by removal to St Oliver Plunkett Church, Mungret. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Pat Nash, Garryellen, Fedamore, peacefully at Milford Care Centre.

Father of the late Jason. Deeply regretted by wife Ann, daughters Zelda, Aoife and Fidelma, sons Paddy and Nessan, grandchildren, great-grandson, son-in-law, mother-in-law, nieces, nephews, friends, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing Friday at Cross' Funeral Home, Ballyneety from 6pm followed by removal at 8pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Fedamore. Requiem Mass Saturday at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Taylor's Cross Cemetery, Fedamore.

The death has occurred of Pauline O'Riordan, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal and late of Hyde Road.

Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Eileen, Else and Calain, grandchildren, brother Eric, sisters Mary and Jacqueline, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Monday from 5pm. Removal at 6pm to St. Saviour’s Dominican Church. Funeral on Tuesday after 10am Mass to Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Shane Stokes, Garraun, Lisnagry, following an accident.

Beloved son of Gerry & Veronica (Ronnie) and brother of Brian & Sarah. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken family, partner Ashley, granny Kathleen, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives & a large circle of friends.

Reposing at his home in Lisnagry on Sunday afternoon culminating with prayers at 7pm. Funeral arriving at Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Milford on Monday for 12 noon Mass. Burial afterwards in Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy.