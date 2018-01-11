Sadness in Limerick GAA, political and legal circles at passing of Brid Herbert

THERE is sadness in GAA, political and legal circles at the passing of a well-known Limerick woman.

The late Brid Herbert, of Sallymount, Castleconnell will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

She will be remembered as a wonderful wife and mother, and a wonderful welcome was always guaranteed from her in Herbert’s pub.

Aged in her mid-eighties, Mrs Herbert passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday.

Her late husband, Mícheál was a former Fianna Fail TD and MEP and hurled with Limerick and Ahane.

On behalf of the Fianna Fail party, Deputy Niall Collins expressed his sincere condolences with the Herbert family.

“The Herbert name is synonymous with so many positive aspects of community life in Limerick through both the GAA and Fianna Fáil politics,” said Deputy Collins.

Two of Mrs Herbert's sons – John and Turlough – are prominent Limerick solicitors.

“Brid was well known and loved by so many people across Limerick and beyond. She will be hugely missed by her extended family and many friends,” said Deputy Collins.

She will be greatly missed by her family, Blaithín, Aidan, Cathy, Mary, John, Diarmuid, Gearóid and Turlough, son in law Vincent, daughters in law Denise, Grace, Caitriona and Beverley, grandchildren Sean, Saoradh, James, Eva, Anna, Aodhán, Niamh, Michael and Faye, brothers Henry and Bob, sisters in law Dorothy and Ita, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home this Friday, January 12 from 4pm with removal at 8pm to St Joseph's Church, Castleconnell. Requiem Mass on Saturday, January 13 at 11.30am, burial afterwards in St Joseph's Cemetery, Castleconnell.