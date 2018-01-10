Deaths in Limerick - January 10, 2018

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Nancy) Hannan (née Kenny), Westland Terrace, Wolfe Tone Street, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Sean. Dearly loved mother of Marian, Paula and John. Sadly missed by her loving sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Kathleen and Patsy, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Thursday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to St Joseph’s Church, O’ Connell Avenue. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Mount St Oliver Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Ann Harvey (née Walsh), Caherdavin and formerly of Kereight, Ballyhogue, eacefully at Milford Care Centre following a short illness.

Loving mother to Eoin and Mark and mother-in-law to Vanessa and Noreen. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sister Eileen (Furlong)and brother John, grandchildren Annie, Erin, James, Sophia and Blake, brother-in-law Michael, sister-in-law Bridget, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Milford Care Centre on Sunday evening from 4.30pm to 6pm followed by removal to Christ the King Church, Caherdavin. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.30am followed by Cremation Service at Shannon Crematorium at 1pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Bríd Herbert (née Nash), Sallymount, Castleconnell, peacefully at her home.

Wife of the late Mícheál. Greatly missed by her family, Blaithín, Aidan, Cathy, Mary, John, Diarmuid, Gearóid and Turlough, son in law Vincent, daughters in law Denise, Grace, Caitriona and Beverley, grandchildren Sean, Saoradh, James, Eva, Anna, Aodhán, Niamh, Michael and Faye, brothers Henry and Bob, sisters in law Dorothy and Ita, extended family, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home this Friday, January 12 from 4pm, with removal at 8pm to St. Joseph's Church Castleconnell. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30am, burial afterwards in St. Joseph's cemetery Castleconnell.

The death has occurred of Julia McGrath (née Keogh), late of London, Clonlara,County Clare, St. Paul's Nursing Home and Roxtown Terrace, Pennywell, Limerick.

Predeceased by her husband Johnny, son Billy, brother Denis Keogh. Deeply regretted by her daughter Helen, sons Johnny and Mark, nephew Denis Keogh, niece Marian Barry, Denis Keogh's partner Anita O'Shea, family in Ireland and UK, close friends and other relatives.

Reposing on Friday at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin St., from 5pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to St. John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass Saturday at 11am followed Burial in Doonass Cemetery, Clonlara.

The death has occurred of Billy McNamara of Crean, Bruff, County Limerick.

Very deeply regretted by his brothers, sisters and extended family, brothers Eugene (Jane), Dennis, sisters Mary (Walsh, pg staff) and Chrissie (Bagnall), nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Daffy's Funeral Home in Croom on Thursday from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to St Peter and Paul's Church in Bruff. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Ann Moroney (née Walsh), Greenhills, Crecora and formerly of Newmarket, Co. Cork, peacefully at home.

Beloved wife of Brian. Dearly loved mother of Caroline (Barriscale) and Margaret (Brennan). Doting grandmother to Nicole, Lisa. Niamh, Micheál and Tommy. Sadly missed by her loving sons-in-law Declan and Jim, bother Dinny, sisters Lily, Joan and Pat, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at her home on Friday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Removal to Crecora Church on Saturday for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only.

The death has occurred of Hannah Ryan (née Brosnan), 15 Lacey Villas, Tipperary Town and late of Knockfella, Oola, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Sacre Coeur Nursing Home, Tipperary Town, in her ninetieth year.

Predeceased by her husband Roger; deeply regretted by her loving family, Tim, Paddy, Theresa, Billy, Rodge and Francis, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, niece, nephew, relatives, friends, residents and staff of Sacre Coeur Nursing Home.

Reposing at her son Paddy’s residence, Monahilla, Oola on Thursday evening from 5 o’c until 8 o’c. Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 11.30 o’c in the Church of the Sacred Heart Oola followed by burial in St. Michael’s cemetery Tipperary Town. House private on Friday morning please.

The death has occurred of Jack Maher, 7 Glasha Talann, Doon and formerly of Croughmorka, unexpectedly, at his residence.

Deeply regretted by his sister Winnie, sister-in-law Lelia, nephews Patrick, Thomas and TJ, grandnephews, grandnieces, nieces-in-law, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at White's Funeral Home, Doon, Thursday evening from 5.30 o’c with removal at 7.30 o’c to Doon Parish Church. Requiem Mass Friday at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in Cappawhite Cemetery.